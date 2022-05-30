ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Memorial Day is 'a debt we owe,' speaker tells crowd at Bucyrus' Oakwood Cemetery

By Gere Goble, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
Memorial Day is a debt we owe, Bob Laipply told the crowd gathered in Oakwood Cemetery Monday for the city's annual observance of the holiday.

"Today we set aside to honor those who paid for freedom with their blood and their lives. Whose moms never saw them again. Whose dads wept in private. Whose wives were left to raise children alone. The children who only remember Dad from pictures," said Laipply, who served as master of ceremonies for the service. "This is not simply a day off of work. It's a day to remember that others paid for every free breath you will ever take in your life. Today is a day for heroes."

This year's parade marshal was Paul Seigneur, 99, a World War II Army veteran . The Memorial Day address was delivered by Scott Pensinger, a Bucyrus native who served in the Army National Guard from 1981 to 2019, when he retired as a senior master sergeant.

