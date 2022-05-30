The Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, in collaboration with Florida State University College of Nursing, has scheduled a healthcare and wellness fair on Saturday, June 4, at Cascades Park, 1001 Gadsden Street from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The purpose of this event allows students and their families to access health care and wellness services to enhance their quality of life.

Services include mental health resources, housing opportunities, sickle cell testing, vaccinations and boosters (ages 5 and up), vaccine alternative, food trucks, vendors, and live entertainment.

The community is invited to join Bethel at Cascades Park as we all strive to stay healthy together.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Bethel Mobile Medical Unit will pull into Cascade Park for Summer Splash Healthcare Fair