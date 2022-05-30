ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee Democrat

Bethel Mobile Medical Unit will pull into Cascade Park for Summer Splash Healthcare Fair

By Special to the Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2cbN_0fuwy1zG00

The Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, in collaboration with Florida State University College of Nursing, has scheduled a healthcare and wellness fair on Saturday, June 4, at Cascades Park, 1001 Gadsden Street from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The purpose of this event allows students and their families to access health care and wellness services to enhance their quality of life.

Services include mental health resources, housing opportunities, sickle cell testing, vaccinations and boosters (ages 5 and up), vaccine alternative, food trucks, vendors, and live entertainment.

The community is invited to join Bethel at Cascades Park as we all strive to stay healthy together.

Never miss a story:  Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Bethel Mobile Medical Unit will pull into Cascade Park for Summer Splash Healthcare Fair

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Local COVID Update: Leon Co. cases tripled in the last month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - COVID cases are climbing. Numbers in Leon County are the highest they’ve been in about three months, more than tripling in the last month, according to data from the CDC. This follows national trends, which show the U.S. is averaging more than 100,000 new cases...
LEON COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Tomato “Feastival” to benefit local farmers Sunday, June 12, at Goodwood Museum

The popular Red Hills Small Farm Alliance’s Tomato “Feastival” is back! The 17th annual Feastival will be held on Sunday, June 12, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Goodwood Museum and Gardens in Tallahassee, Fla. Taste selections from nearby small farms and food producers, join an old fashioned “cake walk,” slake your thirst with choice offerings from local breweries – and much more.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

From the superintendent’s desk

Before all else, please join me in a collective hug and heartfelt congratulations to our Class of 2022 graduates and their families. All the hard work has paid off, and I am committed to supporting their future paths in any way I can. To our future graduating classes and their...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Health Care#Cascades#Housing#Missionary#Democrat
WCTV

LCS hosts career fair to combat system wide staff shortage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This past year the shortage of bus drivers and substitute teachers at LCS has continued to cause concerns across the system, prompting the school district to host its first career fair post Covid. The fair was held June 1, and another one will be held on...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

Maintenance worker shot by tenant at Windsong Apartments

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A maintenance person working on the wrong unit was shot multiple times by tenants inside a unit at Windsong Apartments. Lake City Police officers say they went to the apartment complex on Southwest Symphony Loop on the report of a shooting around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.
LAKE CITY, FL
wfsu.org

Tallahassee's Downtown Market celebrates 29 years

For nearly three decades, the Tallahassee Downtown Market has been a Saturday tradition in the Capital City between spring and fall. The popular attraction was marking its anniversary this past weekend. The musical duo of Bill McGuire and Paul Doyle provided the soundtrack for the market’s anniversary party. Since its...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

DeSantis nixes mask punishment for schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Breaking from the Legislature’s efforts to punish school districts that imposed mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday directed Florida’s new education commissioner to ignore a plan that would have made the districts ineligible for $200 million. DeSantis, who signed...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Over 2 dozen animals rescued from habitual hoarder house

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The family of the man who was hit and killed by an FHP trooper’s car in Tallahassee said they want answers and the streets in their neighborhood to be safer. What's Brewing? June 1, 2022. Updated:...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Rent increases causing eviction rates to skyrocket across South Ga.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Rent across South Georgia continues to rise at a rapid pace. Experts say nationally, rent hit sharp increases in the last year — up to 40% in some cities. This is making it hard for some to be able to keep a healthy living. Many...
WCTV

Quincy dedicates two streets to local fallen soldiers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Quincy leaders said thank you to their hometown veterans on Memorial Day by dedicating two city streets to local service members who died in combat. Patton Street will be dedicated to Gary Edward Howard, and Third Street will be dedicated to Reliford Fields. Howard served in...
QUINCY, FL
WALB 10

Water main breaks reported in Valdosta, Tifton

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Emergency repairs will be made to a broken water main within Valdosta city limits, according to city officials. The city said the water main was inadvertently hit by a contractor working in the area. Residents in the following areas may experience water outages due to the...
VALDOSTA, GA
Action News Jax

Maintenance worker responds to wrong Lake City apartment, shot multiple times by tenant, LCPD says

LAKE CITY — The Lake City Police Department said Thursday that a maintenance worker at an apartment complex is recovering after being shot multiple times by a tenant. Police say the victim–an employee of Windsong Apartments–responded to an apartment just before 1 a.m. Thursday to assist with a key that had reportedly broken off in a tenant’s door.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

One person hospitalized from shooting in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Lake City on Tuesday night. According to Lake City Police Department reports, it happened around 11 pm at Southeast Colburn Avenue. The victim is expected to survive. LCPD officers do not have a suspect at this time.
LAKE CITY, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy