Stewie (A180641) is a ladies man that loves walks, belly rubs and generally being goofy.

He is 6 years old and this is his third time at the shelter, through no fault of his own.

This time, his owners could not have him where they were moving to and Stewie was not pleased about being back at the shelter again. It took him a bit to get used to things this time around, but now he's back to his sweet, goofy self.

He is a little shy in new situations, but once he's comfortable, he SHINES. He is well past the wild rough and tumble puppy phase, and gets along fine with other likeminded, laid back dogs (cats unknown).

He's looking for a home where he can get scritches and snuggles and have the ball thrown for him. Check out his video by inputting this link https://youtu.be/JkjSMZ8HIP8 online!

If you have an immediate question, you can give us a call at 850-891-2950 (option 0)

The first step is to apply; you will need to fill out the adoption questionnaire ahead of time by visiting talgov.com.

Email the completed application to adopt@talgov.com

Once approved, we will arrange the meet-and-greet to see if they are the right fit for you!

Stewie’s adoption fee would be $30, which includes his neuter surgery, vaccines, & microchip + registration.

Animal Service Center, 1125 Easterwood Drive (Tom Brown Park); 850-891-2950;

www.talgov.com/animals. Open by appointment only, Monday-Sunday, 10-6.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Adoptable pet: Meet Stewie