Wichita Falls, TX

One injured in early morning rollover accident

By Christopher Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 3 days ago

Wichita Falls police and emergency medics responded to a rollover accident on Barnett Road where one man was injured.

According to police:

Just before 1 a.m. Monday, a pickup traveling north on Barnett Roadt left the road, rolled and landed upside down in a ditch. The driver was was stuck in the vehicle and had to be removed by firefighters. He was transported to the hospital by AMR ambulance for possible head injuries.

The cause is under investigation. No other injuries were reported. Passing motorist said they saw the truck in the ditch and called for help.

