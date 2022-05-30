ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

They’ve been nominated CMA and ACM Vocal Duo of the Year. Now they’re coming to Whatcom County

By Julie Shirley
 3 days ago

Country music duo Big & Rich will perform at the Northwest Washington Fair on Friday, Aug. 19. Ticket sales were announced in a fair news release on Monday, May 30.

The duo debuted in 2004 with the triple-platinum “Horse of a Different Color” and are known for the hit “Save a Horse, Ride A Cowboy.”

Songwriters, vocalists and guitarists, Big Kenny and John Rich have had multiple Grammy, Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association, and Country Music Television award nominations. Best-selling collections include “Comin’ to Your City,” “Hillbilly Jedi” and “Gravity.”

Previously announced performers at the Aug. 11-20 fair include Flo Rida , Aug. 18; Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Aug. 20; King & Country , Aug. 17; and Granger Smith , Aug. 13.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. Big & Rich concert go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 3. Grandstand reserved seats, preferred seats, and preferred chairs are available for $40-$65, with VIP tickets at $190. Tickets do not include $15 gate admission for the fair, which is required.

For access to the online pre-sale starting Wednesday, June 1, people can subscribe to the ‘Friends of the Fair’ email.

Tickets can be purchased online, at the fair office, 1775 Front St., Lynden, and by phone at 360-354-4111.

Country music duo Big & Rich will perform at the Northwest Washington Fair on Friday, Aug. 19, in Lynden. Northwest Washington Fair/Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

