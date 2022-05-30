Wilson unites to honor the fallen

Members of the Wilson County Veterans Honor Guard, sponsored by American Legion Post 13, participate in Monday’s Memorial Day program.

The keynote speaker at a Memorial Day program said everyone should take time to honor America’s fallen heroes.

State Rep. Linda Cooper-Suggs, D-Wilson, spoke to about 400 attendees and participants Monday during the Wilson Committee on Patriotism’s annual service commemorating the national holiday.

The event returned to the outside venue at the Wilson County Courthouse after two years of indoor observances with limited participation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am so glad that we can once again gather in person on this important date to commemorate Memorial Day,” Cooper-Suggs said. “I am so glad that Wilson has such an outstanding community that we can come together to join and support our service members.”

Cooper-Suggs offered thanks to Ray Chambers, chairman of the Wilson Committee on Patriotism and commander of Wilson County Disabled American Veterans Chapter 8. The legislator said she was honored to recognize the country’s fallen military personnel.

“It is vital that we take time to remember all of those who came before us and who sacrificed for us, for our freedom,” Cooper-Suggs said. “Without you and without them, we would not be free, and we need to understand that.”

Memorial Day, the representative said, “is a time when we can all reflect on and honor and remember.”

“These men and women made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and for our freedom,” Cooper-Suggs said.

James A. Faison, chaplain of the Committee on Patriotism and for American Legion Post 13, shared some statistics with those in attendance.

“Did everyone realize that there are still 38 North Carolinians unaccounted for?” he asked.

Faison said 116,516 Americans died in World War I, 620,000 lost their lives in the Civil War, 58,529 were killed in the Vietnam War and 36,516 Americans died in the Korean War.

“It just goes on and on and on,” he said. “There was 1,166 veterans from North Carolina killed in the Vietnam War. There were 216,348 North Carolinians that served in the Vietnam War. A lot of you stand before us this morning to honor these people. So let us pray...”

Monday’s ceremony was held in front of monuments to fallen veterans from the various wars.

Torry Sanders-Winston of Wilson Chapel Free Will Baptist Church sang the national anthem.

Beddingfield High School Junior ROTC cadets retrieved the old colors while the Fike High School JROTC raised the new colors.

Tina Miller, president of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 13, and Jacqueline Phillips, president of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 17, placed a wreath in memory of fallen veterans.

Horace Goff, the only World War II veteran in attendance, was given a medal thanking him for his service to the country.

The Wilson County Veterans Honor Guard, sponsored by American Legion Post 13 and commanded by Barry Wood, gave a 21-gun rifle volley salute.

American Legion Post 13 member Jerry Howell played taps on his bugle to end the ceremony.

Vietnam veteran James Ira Nixon said it’s important that the nation remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their country.

“When my daddy came back from World War II, the way he brought me up made me join the service when I was 20, and I served six years,” he said. “I think it is very important to remember our forefathers and our history that we learned in school. To me, it is very important to remember those who did the ultimate sacrifice to keep us to what we are doing today.”

Nixon said someone had to pay for Americans to enjoy the nation’s vast freedoms and privileges.

“I know I am thankful that I am home, but I wouldn’t have been disappointed if I hadn’t come home,” he said. “Yes, I believe in the the real American way that our country has fought for and was brought into being.”