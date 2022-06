LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will make Thursday a “Top 10-11″ day for much of the region... After a bit of a chilly start...mostly sunny skies and mild afternoon temperatures are headed your way for the second day of the new month. Pleasant weather will continue Thursday night and into the day on Friday...but by Friday night thunderstorm chances will return for parts of Nebraska. A slow-moving frontal boundary will combine with disturbances aloft to keep on-again, off-again thunderstorm chances in our forecasts right through the upcoming weekend. It certainly won’t be raining all the time...but shower-and-thunderstorm “episodes” will be a good bet on both Saturday and Sunday. Timing these “stormy” periods will be challenging...and we’ll have a better handle on the “when” and “where” as we get closer to the weekend...so stay tuned for that.

