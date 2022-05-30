Joey Bart sitting for Giants Monday

New York Mets outfielder Nick Plummer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. Plummer homered in each of his first two starts in the majors, but the Mets are holding the lefty hitter out of Tuesday's lineup versus the Nationals' southpaw. Jeff McNeil is moving to left field in place of Plummer and hitting sixth while J.D. Davis enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 5 batter.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO