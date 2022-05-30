Joey Bart sitting for Giants Monday

Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Baez is reportedly on the bench for a second straight game as part of a "planned mental break." The 29-year-old is hitting .197 on the year and he owns a career-worst .542 OPS. Harold Castro is starting at shortstop again on Thursday afternoon in place of Baez.
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Longoria will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jason Vosler starting at third base. Vosler will bat ninth versus right-hander Aaron Nola and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Vosler for...
St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the startling lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. Pujols started the first two games of the series and he drove in the game-winning run on Tuesday with a...
Miami Marlins infielder/outfielder Luke Williams is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Williams will start in left field on Thursday and bat ninth versus left-hander Alex Wood and the Giants. Garrett Cooper moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Williams for 7.4 FanDuel points...
Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Baez will sit at home after Harold Castro was moved to shortstop, Kody Clemens was shifted to left field, Jonathan Schoop was aligned at second, and Miguel Cabrera was announced as Wednesday's designated hitter. According...
According to Josina Anderson, New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles) started jogging last week. In the process towards a potential return in August, the Giants' receiver began physical activity last week including catching automated passes and jogging. "I'm feeling good taking it day by day," said Shepard when asked about his status. "Out at practice everyday taking mental reps, balls off of the jugs."
New York Mets outfielder Nick Plummer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. Plummer homered in each of his first two starts in the majors, but the Mets are holding the lefty hitter out of Tuesday's lineup versus the Nationals' southpaw. Jeff McNeil is moving to left field in place of Plummer and hitting sixth while J.D. Davis enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Castro will move to the bench on Wednesday with Josh VanMeter starting at second base. VanMeter will bat fourth versus right-hander Mitch White and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project VanMetere for...
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays. Grandal was the White Sox's designated hitter and leadoff man in Tuesday's series opener, but he's on the bench Wednesday following four straight starts. Luis Robert is starting at DH and batting cleanup in his first start since returning from the COVID-19 injured list. Jake Burger is batting fifth.
San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Kim will move to the bench on Thursday with Sergio Alcantara starting at shortstop. Alcantara will bat ninth versus right-hander Adrian Houser and the Brewers. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 6.4...
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford has been scratched from Thursday's lineup versus the Miami Marlins due to a non-COVID illness. Crawford was initially in the lineup to bat fifth and play shortstop. Thairo Estrada has been added to the lineup in place of Crawford to start on second base and bat sixth. Donovan Walton is now at shortstop and Luis Gonzalez is in the five-hole.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres. Molina is taking a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Andrew Knizner is replacing Molina at catcher and batting eighth.
Today's contest between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels has been postponed. Today's postponed game will be rescheduled for a doubleheader on Thursday starting at 1:00 PM EST. Per numberFire's models, the New York Yankees currently rank second overall with a 1.6 net efficiency rating while the...
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Alfaro will catch for left-hander Blake Snell on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals. Austin Nola returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Alfaro for 6.3...
San Diego Padres infielder Robinson Cano is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Cano will start at second base on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals. Eric Hosmer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Cano for 9.5 FanDuel...
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Guerrero will start at first on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and Chicago. Santiago Espinal moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Guerrero for 11.4 FanDuel points...
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is in the starting lineup for Game 1 against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. Iglesias will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Marlins. Garrett Hampson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Iglesias for 8.3 FanDuel points...
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the starting lineup for Game 1 against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. Diaz will catch for right-hander Antonio Senzatela on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Marlins. Brian Serven returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 9.9...
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Acuna will move to the bench on Wednesday with Guillermo Heredia starting in left field. Heredia will bat eighth versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. numberFire's models project Heredia for 9.3...
Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez is batting seventh in Wednesday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Vazquez will start behind the plate after Kevin Plawecki was rested at home. In a matchup against right-hander Hunter Greene, our models project Vazquez to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
