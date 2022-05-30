ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why NC State baseball was snubbed by the NCAA selection committee

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago

N.C. State baseball coach Elliot Avent said after an ACC Tournament win over Wake Forest last week that his team had done enough to make the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolfpack (36-21) won two games after defeating the Demon Deacons, advancing to the ACC title game before falling 9-5 to UNC .

"I definitely think we've done enough to be in the NCAA Tournament," said Avent, who watched his team come back from a 4-0 deficit to beat the sixth-seeded Demon Deacons and eliminate them from semifinal contention. "I had thought we were already in, but obviously you never know."

His last five words rang true on Monday as his team found itself on the outside looking in at the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.

N.C. State's baseball social media account tweeted one word -- "criminal" -- after the Pack was left out of the tournament. The snub comes a year after the NCAA removed N.C. State from the College World Series because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

Mike Buddie, the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee Chair and Athletic Director at Army, attempted to explain the decision during Monday's selection special on ESPN2.

"N.C. State, that was a brutal one," Buddie said on the ESPN broadcast. "It was minuscule differences but when it gets down to that time of the selection, a minuscule difference can sometimes make the difference."

According to Buddie, N.C. State's weak nonconference schedule coupled with a losing record in its ACC regular-season series kept the Wolfpack out of the field of 64.

They won four of their 10 ACC series this season with only one coming against a team selected to the NCAA Tournament. Nine ACC teams -- Florida St., Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (FL), North Carolina, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest -- will participate in the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

N.C. State, which is 4-2 against the top eight teams in the NCAA Tournament, was listed as the first of the first four teams out by the NCAA selection committee despite finishing with an RPI of 33 and as the ACC Tournament runner-ups.

Buddie added that the Wolfpack was competing with Ole Miss (32-22) for one of the final at-large spots but the Rebels' series wins over LSU and Auburn propelled them above N.C. State.

David Thompson is an award-winning reporter for the USA Today Network covering NC State and Duke athletics. He can be reached at dthompson1@gannett.com, at 828-231-1747, or on Twitter at @daveth89.

WRAL News

Torin Dorn returns to NC State as graduate Manager

Raleigh, N.C. — NC State men’s basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced Wednesday that former Pack standout Torin Dorn has joined the program as a graduate manager. “I’m excited to have Torin join our staff,” Keatts said. “He had a great career at NC State and was instrumental to my first two teams here. He’s intelligent, driven and I think he’ll be great at relating to the players in the program and helping them reach new heights.”
WRAL News

Scott Chadwick to take over as Clayton football coach

Clayton, N.C. — Scott Chadwick has been named the next head football coach at Clayton High School, the school announced on Wednesday afternoon. Chadwick is moving to Clayton after spending the last year and a half as the Director of Recruiting Operations for the University of Maryland football program. He joined the Terrapins staff in February 2021 after spending 21 seasons as a high school football coach.
FanSided

UNC Basketball: No Matthew Mayer? Well, that’s okay

Although the UNC basketball program did not land a commitment from Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer, there’s no need to panic about the team’s future. A few days ago, Baylor standout transfer Matthew Mayer announced that he would be heading to Illinois. With Terrance Shannon Jr. already announcing his decision to transfer to the Fighting Illini, landing Mayer has provided head coach Brad Underwood with even more reinforcements for next year’s roster.
WRAL News

Schedules, locations set for NCHSAA baseball and softball state championship series

The N.C. High School Athletic Association has announced the schedules and locations for the softball and baseball state championship series set for Friday and Saturday. Ting Stadium in Holly Springs and the Burlington Athletic Stadium in Alamance County will serve as the host sites for baseball, while UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC-Greensboro and Duke University will host the softball series.
wunc.org

To meet MLB's standards, Durham approves $10M in upgrades to Bulls' ballpark

Durham's City Council recently approved additional expenditures to upgrade the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The total price tag for the upgrades is around $10 million, and the city is on the hook for most of it. The city owns the stadium and leases it to the Bulls. The Bulls will contribute about $1 million toward the upgrades.
Golf Channel

Michelle Wie West exits having won the Big One, and with 'zero regrets'

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. – It wasn’t a coincidence that Michelle Wie West’s announcement to step away from the LPGA proceeded U.S. Women’s Open week. “[The U.S. Women’s Open] means everything to me,” Wie West told the media on Tuesday. “It was the one tournament I wanted to win ever since I started playing golf. If I hadn't won the 2014 U.S. Open, I definitely wouldn't retire, and I would still be out here playing and chasing that win.”
spectrumlocalnews.com

Business owners react to improvements coming to Durham Bulls Athletic Park

DURHAM, N.C. — Upgrades are coming to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The city plans to invest more than $10 million for upgrades at the stadium. The changes need to come by 2025 in order to keep the team in the Triangle as required by Major League Baseball. What...
wraltechwire.com

Job opportunities are dropping in Triangle – but talent shortage remains

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The demand for talent continues to outweigh the supply of job seekers in the Triangle area. According to March 2022 data from the North Carolina Department of Commerce, there are about 0.8 job seekers per opening in the state’s North Central Prosperity Zone, which includes the Triangle region.
WCNC

State data: One NC county seeing high spread of COVID-19 again, cases climb again

RALEIGH, N.C. — About 5,000 more cases of COVID-19 were reported this week in North Carolina, along with a slight increase in hospital admissions. Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) revealed 28,369 cases were reported on June 1. The previous week, nearly 24,000 cases were reported. Additionally, this week saw 734 COVID hospital admissions, up from 643 last week.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Raleigh, North Carolina

If you love a good steak, but don't like cooking, or you simply like to treat yourself to a nice dinner from time to time, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Raleigh, North Carolina. Whether you live in the city or simply come here often, you should definitely try these places next time you are in the area. All of them are great choices for a nice, casual dinner with friends or family, but also amazing restaurants for celebrating a special occasion. Here are our top suggestions, based on what various customers have shared online:
wkml.com

Fayetteville Bakery Among Yelp’s Top 100 Donut Shops in the Country

No surprise for regulars, but a Fayetteville bakery has been named one of the top 100 donut shops in the country, according to Yelp. Friday, June 3 is National Donut Day, and Yelp released its annual Top 100 US Donut Shops list, with Fayetteville’s Superior Bakery coming in at number 26 overall, amongst some seriously elite competitors.
carolinajournal.com

Longtime N.C. Rep. Grier Martin resigning from office

Longtime N.C. Rep. Grier Martin, D-Wake is resigning from office effective July 8. Martin was first elected to the 34th District in the House in 2004 after defeating incumbent Republican Don Munford. He went on to win re-election several times and was scheduled to face off in the November General...
cbs17

Raleigh to Richmond Corridor awarded federal infrastructure grant

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding the State of North Carolina a $58 million grant to invest in the Raleigh to Richmond Corridor Infrastructure Engineering and Safety Program. The grant is part of the Federal Rail Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant...
