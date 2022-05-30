'Never forget the sacrifice': Marshfield salutes veterans on Memorial Day

MARSHFIELD – Spectators applauded as veterans, including lifelong Marshfield resident Jennifer Bruno, who proudly carried the American flag, made their way down flag-lined Ocean Street during Monday's Memorial Day parade.

"It's truly amazing, the support that the community of Marshfield shows," Bruno said.

Hundreds lined the streets to honor the fallen. The procession began at Library Plaza, turned onto Ocean Street and paused at town hall before continuing down Route 139. Veterans were followed by the Marshfield High School band, police, firefighters, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts.

More : Family of World War II veteran grateful for memorial erected by Weymouth students

Patrick Fleming, a Pembroke resident who grew up in Marshfield, served in the Army for almost 14 years. He waited to line up for the parade with fellow veterans.

"It's beautiful to remember all the ones who didn't make it home," Fleming said. "Just to memorialize the men and women."

Michael Tobin, a Marshfield resident, said he came with his grandchildren – Cillian, 2, CJ, 5, and Winnie, 6, of Hingham – to teach them about veterans and patriotism. He watched the parade alongside his wife and daughter. Tobin's father and brother are veterans.

An honor like no other : Scituate students host veterans ahead of Memorial Day

He said his grandchildren enjoyed the band and the sirens. They wore junior firefighter badges and were happy to receive another American flag as the parade passed.

Val Blinn, a lifelong Marshfield resident who served on the board of health for 23 years, watched the parade with her husband, daughter and two grandchildren, Kenrick, 3, and Camden, 1, whose brother was marching with the Boy Scouts. Blinn said she attends every parade.

"It's important for the kids to come out and understand what they fought for for our country and to look at our beautiful town green and appreciate the flag," Blinn said.

Marshfield Town Administrator Michael Maresco said it is important to acknowledge and honor veterans who lost their lives.

More : Hanover to offer counseling to veterans, but still needs clinicians

"I really think it's saying thank you. It's a day of remembrance," Maresco said. "It's great for our citizens to come out"

The parade was followed by a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.

"Never forget the sacrifice," Bruno said.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

Reach Alyssa Fell at afell@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: 'Never forget the sacrifice': Marshfield salutes veterans on Memorial Day