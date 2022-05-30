ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello man arrested after police find intoxicated child in residence

By Braxton Caudill
 3 days ago

WAYNE CO, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — A Wayne County man is behind bars after authorities found an intoxicated child inside an apartment.

Authorities said members of the Monticello Police Department, along with EMS personnel, were dispatched at approximately 2:55 p.m. Sunday to 120 Conn Street for a 911 call that a child was “very intoxicated”.

When they arrived, they found an intoxicated eight-year-old boy within the apartment. The boy was taken to the Wayne County Hospital for treatment and then transferred to UK Hospital.

Investigators said that 50-year-old Charles Jones had given the child “several shots of whiskey”.

Jones was arrested in his residence and is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree unlawful transactions with a minor.

He is in the Wayne County Detention Center.

