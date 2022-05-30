ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The best tech gadgets under $100 you can buy this month

By Lauren Wadowsky
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Great tech can set you back a few, but these gadgets won’t. Available from top-tier companies, they’re some of the best tech gadgets under $100 you can buy this month. Give them to yourself or someone you love for reliable tech that doesn’t break the bank....

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Amazon just announced a new $60 tablet

Amazon announced the latest version of its Fire 7 tablet on Wednesday. At $59.99, the tablet is slightly more expensive than its predecessor, but the company is promising longer battery life. The new Fire 7 is available for preorder starting Wednesday and will begin shipping June 29. Amazon announced the...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy drops the prices of almost all its 82-inch TVs

If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive display, this may be the opportunity that you’ve been waiting for. Best Buy has slashed the prices of almost all the 82-inch TVs that you can purchase from the retailer, so if such a large screen can fit in your living room according to our guide on what size TV to buy, you should take advantage of these discounts while they’re available.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Ultimate Software#Apple Gadgets#Gps#Roccat#Nintendo Switch#Mac#8bitdo
SPY

These Are the Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers You Can Buy Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. We’re living in a golden age of portable technology, where the most capable devices fit in your hand or pocket. One of those devices is portable Bluetooth speakers. These tiny sound systems have become an EDC (everyday carry) essential for music lovers. More importantly, they’re one of the best and most useful innovations to enjoy music in any environment without having to lug around a bulky boombox, fuss around with wires or figure...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
TechRadar

Hackers can break into your iPhone even when it's switched off

Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a way to run malware on Apple's iPhones, even when the device is switched off. A report published by the Technical University of Darmstadt in Germany details an exploit that takes advantage of the iPhone's low-power mode (LPM) to track location and perform various malware attacks.
NFL
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day tech deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on TVs, phones, laptops and more

Like the changing of the tides or the phases of the moon, Amazon Prime Day is one of life’s few certainties. The annual two-day shopping bonanza is happening in July in 2022, and once again promises to be the retail giant’s biggest ever online sale.Tech is always a particularly big hit on Amazon Prime Day, with huge savings to be found on everything from TVs, laptops and smart watches to the latest phones, tablets, and those cute little robot vacuums that whizz around the place cheerfully sucking up dust.Gadgets aren’t all that’s discounted on Amazon Prime Day. We expect to...
RETAIL
Gadget Flow

BLUPOND Night Vision Glasses for driving have a yellow antiglare tint & lightweight frames

Enhance your confidence on the road when you wear the BLUPOND Night Vision Glasses for driving. With a yellow-tinted antiglare polycarbonate lens, they are durable yet lightweight at only 26 grams. Furthermore, they boast a metal frame, semipolarized lenses, and a 2.7-inch lens width. Moreover, they have an intuitive design that fits comfortably on any face. Plus, they provide you with a large field of view and don’t obstruct your vision at all. If you endure headaches or eye soreness on the road when you drive at night, these versatile glasses will help. Built with integrated nose pads and a rubberized support system, they ensure you can keep your attention on the road at all times. Overall, they minimize the glare of oncoming headlights, creating a more relaxing driving experience in all weather conditions. Improve your clarity, visual acuity, and contrast in daylight conditions with these useful glasses.
APPLE
laptopmag.com

Amazon Memorial Day sale 2022: Top 25 deals from laptops mesh routers

Amazon's Memorial Day sale features tons of Prime Day-like discounts. We're seeing the lowest prices of the season among computers, electronics, and gaming. The online retail giant is slashing prices on laptops, tablets, wearables, PC monitors, TV monitors and more. So if you want to kick off the unofficial start of summer by treating yourself or dad to new gadget, you don't want to miss these savings. And with Prime Day just around the corner, much of today's deals could be an early glimpse at this summer's upcoming deals.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Gear up for outdoor sports with these gadgets and accessories

You exercise indoors throughout the winter, but the gym is the last place anyone will find you once the warm weather hits. Yes, there’s nothing quite like playing sports in the fresh air and sunshine—on a team or solo. So, to support your endeavors, today we’re highlighting the best outdoor sports gadgets in 2022.
MLB
Gadget Flow

Klipsch ProMedia 2.0 multimedia speaker system uses acoustic technology for gaming or work

Receive big power in a compact form with the Klipsch ProMedia 2.0 multimedia speaker system. This setup incorporates ultra-low noise amplifiers to maximize audio and volume and eliminate the need for external amplification. Moreover, this multimedia speaker system features 1″ soft dome tweeters on MicroTractrix horns to act as the driving force. Plus, each speaker has a 4″ long-throw woofer that provides enhanced bass, making it perfect for listening to music. Furthermore, the Klipsch ProMedia 2.0 offers 2 connectivity options: Bluetooth or 3.5 mm inputs. So you can connect your TV, smartphone, tablet, and more wirelessly or wired for a fuss-free setup. Overall, up level the audio quality for your home office, workstation, or gaming setup without any complicated configuration.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Harber London Wool Felt Desk Mat includes a cable holder for a clutter-free workstation

Keep your workspace tidy with the Harber London Wool Felt Desk Mat. Featuring a built-in cable holder, you can sort your cords to keep them in 1 place rather than taking up space on your desk. Moreover, the Harber London Wool Felt Desk Mat has a soft touch. This provides ample cushion and protection on your wrists and hands. In fact, the wool felt feels soft against the skin to remain gently on your wrists while you type. This material also keeps your workspace gadgets and accessories scratch-free. Furthermore, this desk accessory is available in 3 sizes to suit your space: 19.6″ by 11.8″, 31.49″ by 12.59″, and 31.49″ by 17.71″. Finally, available in Grey or Tan, it has a minimalist design that can elevate your work environment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

tomtoc Ultra Slim iPad Air Folio has a magnetic attachment and 30º–60º angle adjustment

Enhance your tablet with the tomtoc Ultra Slim iPad Air Folio. Attaching via a super strong magnet, it stays in place to keep your 10.9-inch iPad safe at all times. Not only that, but it also has a convenient horizontal angle adjustment from 30 to 60 degrees. Compatible with the iPad Air 4 and iPad Air 5, it also works with the 10.9-inch iPad Pro. Choose from white and black color options, both of which measure just 2.6 mm thick and weigh only 190 grams. Plus, they have a removable protective flap to keep your Apple Pencil safe and secure. Use your iPad in landscape or portrait mode, easily adjusting the angle in a smooth motion. Moreover, you can use it in sketch mode to draw and take notes as you need. Overall, with a greaseproof and stain-resistant design, it stays fresh and clean with ease.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Native Union Stow Slim for MacBook sleeve features an easy-access magnetic closure

Protect your laptop on the go and during storage with the Native Union Stow Slim for MacBook sleeve. Available in 2 colors—Indigo and Slate—it provides everyday protection in a slim, refined form. Moreover, the Native Union Stow Slim boasts an easy-access magnetic closure for seamless entrance. This means no more rummaging around for your gadget. It also offers convenient access to your essentials from the exterior pocket. Meanwhile, the coated canvas finish minimizes scratches and dirt buildup caused by regular use. Furthermore, this MacBook sleeve is made of 100% recycled polyester, 60% recycled microfiber, and polyethylene—altogether creating a sustainable purchase. Finally, it’s compatible with the 2021 MacBook Pro 14”, 2016 and later MacBook Pro 13”, and 2018 and later MacBook Air 13”.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy