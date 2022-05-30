ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

PCSD 25 class of 2022 high school graduation schedule

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ID0Th_0fuwtvQc00

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 invites the community to join them in congratulating the Class of 2022.

Graduation ceremonies for New Horizon High School will be held on June 1 at the Portneuf Wellness Complex.

On June 2, Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 will host the Class of 2022 high school graduation for Century, Highland and Pocatello high schools at Holt Arena on the campus of Idaho State University.

Graduation rehearsal and graduation ceremony schedules for each high school are listed below. In some cases, graduation rehearsals and ceremonies will be held on two different dates.

REHEARSAL SCHEDULE:

  • Highland HS                        Wednesday, June 1              6:00 p.m.        Holt Arena
  • New Horizon HS                Wednesday, June 1              4:00 p.m.        Portneuf Wellness Complex
  • Century HS                          Thursday, June 2                   7:00 a.m.         Holt Arena
  • Pocatello HS                       Thursday, June 2                   9:00 a.m.         Holt Arena

GRADUATION SCHEDULE:

  • New Horizon HS                Wednesday, June 1              6:00 p.m.        Portneuf Wellness Complex
  • Highland HS                        Thursday, June 2                   12:00 p.m.      Holt Arena
  • Century HS                          Thursday, June 2                   3:00 p.m.        Holt Arena
  • Pocatello HS                       Thursday, June 2                   6:00 p.m          Holt Arena

Graduation Behavior Protocol

Each graduating senior deserves to have his or her name read and heard clearly without having to compete with disorder and distraction. We expect the following practices to be followed in order to ensure a respectful, orderly and safe graduation experience for all students:

  • Diploma covers will be handed to each graduate with pictures taken but actual diplomas will be released after a review of graduate behavior. Noise makers, inflatable items, squirt guns, silly string, signs or other objects/behaviors that cause distractions, disruptions or safety risks will not be allowed.
  • No food or drink will be allowed in Holt Arena. Noise makers, including air horns, are prohibited. Family and friends may cheer in support of their graduate as they cross the stage, but otherwise, are encouraged to be respectful of ALL graduates and take care not to disrupt graduation proceedings.
  • If the ceremony is continuously disrupted, it will be paused until a respectful atmosphere is restored.
  • Meetings with seniors will be held at all high schools to clearly communicate expectations and to answer any questions.
  • Letters will be mailed home to parents and guardians about graduation behavior expectations.

The post PCSD 25 class of 2022 high school graduation schedule appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Madison Junior High students finish project to be on next NASA launch

An experiment being developed at Madison Junior High School in Rexburg may have an impact on the future of common medicinal products that get taken into space. The team of 13 students are participating in NASA's Tech Rise competition for more on the competition and other background on this story you can find a previous article on the topic here. The post Madison Junior High students finish project to be on next NASA launch appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Education
KIFI Local News 8

PCSD 25 announces new appointments

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 announced the appointment of Interim Director of Special Services Janelle Armstrong and the selection of Debbie Greco as the Assistant Principal of Hawthorne Middle School. The post PCSD 25 announces new appointments appeared first on Local News 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho State University#Highschool#Pcsd#New Horizon High School#Century
KIFI Local News 8

Shoshone Falls after dark returns June 3-12

Southern Idaho Tourism, with the help of Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power, and the City of Twin Falls, will illuminate Shoshone Falls again in June. The post Shoshone Falls after dark returns June 3-12 appeared first on Local News 8.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Big Country News

Idaho man Gets 10 Years for Trafficking Wild Animal Body Parts in Montana

DILLON, MT - An Idaho man was sentenced for his role in a case involving the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports Yan Fong of Pocatello, Idaho unlawfully bought 11 black bear gall bladders, four black bears, 24 black bear paws, three mountain lions, two mule deer, one elk and seven bobcats in Montana and transported them back to Idaho in 2017 and 2018.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening this week in East Idaho. Wednesday • The Chubbuck Farmers Market and Pocatello Food Truck Round Up take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck. • Acclaimed crime drama “The Outfit” will be shown at 5 and 7:30...
POCATELLO, ID
montanarightnow.com

Idaho man sentenced in case involving trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana

DILLON, Mont. - An Idaho man was sentenced for his role in a case involving the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports Yan Fong of Pocatello, Idaho unlawfully bought 11 black bear gall bladders, four black bears, 24 black bear paws, three mountain lions, two mule deer, one elk and seven bobcats in Montana and transported them back to Idaho in 2017 and 2018.
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls honors fallen veterans at 10th annual Field of Honor

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls field of honor event is celebrating its 10th anniversary this memorial day. Dozens of neighbors joined the local exchange club Saturday morning, to honor fallen local and national heroes. DOZENS OF NEIGHBORS JOINED THE LOCAL EXCHANGE CLUB IN FREEMAN PARK SATURDAY MORNING, TO HONOR FALLEN LOCAL AND The post Idaho Falls honors fallen veterans at 10th annual Field of Honor appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy