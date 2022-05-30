PCSD 25 class of 2022 high school graduation schedule

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 invites the community to join them in congratulating the Class of 2022.

Graduation ceremonies for New Horizon High School will be held on June 1 at the Portneuf Wellness Complex.

On June 2, Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 will host the Class of 2022 high school graduation for Century, Highland and Pocatello high schools at Holt Arena on the campus of Idaho State University.

Graduation rehearsal and graduation ceremony schedules for each high school are listed below. In some cases, graduation rehearsals and ceremonies will be held on two different dates.

REHEARSAL SCHEDULE:

Highland HS Wednesday, June 1 6:00 p.m. Holt Arena

New Horizon HS Wednesday, June 1 4:00 p.m. Portneuf Wellness Complex

Century HS Thursday, June 2 7:00 a.m. Holt Arena

Pocatello HS Thursday, June 2 9:00 a.m. Holt Arena

GRADUATION SCHEDULE:

New Horizon HS Wednesday, June 1 6:00 p.m. Portneuf Wellness Complex

Highland HS Thursday, June 2 12:00 p.m. Holt Arena

Century HS Thursday, June 2 3:00 p.m. Holt Arena

Pocatello HS Thursday, June 2 6:00 p.m Holt Arena

Graduation Behavior Protocol

Each graduating senior deserves to have his or her name read and heard clearly without having to compete with disorder and distraction. We expect the following practices to be followed in order to ensure a respectful, orderly and safe graduation experience for all students:

Diploma covers will be handed to each graduate with pictures taken but actual diplomas will be released after a review of graduate behavior. Noise makers, inflatable items, squirt guns, silly string, signs or other objects/behaviors that cause distractions, disruptions or safety risks will not be allowed.

be allowed. No food or drink will be allowed in Holt Arena. Noise makers, including air horns, are prohibited. Family and friends may cheer in support of their graduate as they cross the stage, but otherwise, are encouraged to be respectful of ALL graduates and take care not to disrupt graduation proceedings.

If the ceremony is continuously disrupted, it will be paused until a respectful atmosphere is restored.

Meetings with seniors will be held at all high schools to clearly communicate expectations and to answer any questions.

Letters will be mailed home to parents and guardians about graduation behavior expectations.

