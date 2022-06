For one of cinema’s greatest bad guys, Darth Vader has never really been that bad. Despite choking out a few of his own men and ordering planet strikes from a distance, the Vader we see in the original Star Wars trilogy isn’t anywhere near as evil as his reputation might have you believe. Obi-Wan Kenobi, though, is changing all of that, filling in the blanks to finally show us why everyone in the galaxy runs a mile whenever they hear him wheezing.

