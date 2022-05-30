ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd’s new 2022-23 away kit leaked online with classic white shirt and black shorts throwback sending fans wild

By Dylan Terry
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED'S away kit for the 2022/23 season has reportedly been leaked with fans gushing over the white shirt and black shorts combination.

The Red Devils spent last season wearing a second strip which consisted of a shirt with a geometric blue print and blue shorts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27KLZQ_0fuwsem800
Man Utd's new away kit has reportedly been leaked online Credit: FOOTY HEADLINES
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bUQw_0fuwsem800
Fans have reacted positively to the new white look Credit: FOOTY HEADLINES

But for the upcoming campaign Man Utd are set to strip things back with a simple kit design.

According to Footy Headlines, their away jersey will be white and accustomed by black shorts and white socks.

The white is a throwback to their away strip in 2015/16 and even their third kit from 2009/10 to 2011/12.

Reacting to the leaked shirt, one Man Utd fan said: "Finally we have an incredible away kit🤍.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdqV7_0fuwsem800
Man Utd wore a white shirt and black shorts as their third kit during the 2010/11 season Credit: Getty - Contributor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MVVFR_0fuwsem800
United won the title in this strip 11 years ago Credit: Graham Hughes - The Times

"Simplicity is the key sometimes."

Another added: "Look at that kit. My goodness, that’s the sort of kit that belongs in the Champions League."

And a third said: "If that's real I'm definitely getting it. That's a 10/10 shirt."

Man Utd will be looking to return to the Champions League places next season after missing out on the top four under Ralf Rangnick.

They ended the Premier League season down in sixth place, 13 points adrift of Tottenham in fourth and a mammoth 35 behind champions Manchester City.

New manager Erik ten Hag took charge of the club earlier this month as a new era began at Old Trafford.

Then on Sunday, it was confirmed that interim boss Rangnick would not be moving upstairs to assume his two-year consultancy role.

Instead, he has left United and will be working full-time as Austria's national team coach.

