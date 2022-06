Ashland, WI- The community is looking to update an old park. The Ashland Parks and Rec department is working with the community to rehabilitate the East End Community Park. They are hoping to transform the old tennis courts into two basketball courts. The project is estimated at about $25,000 and they have a donor willing to match up to half that. They are now asking the community to help with this new project. Any additional money will go toward the warming house and playground.

