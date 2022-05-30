ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local teen earns college degree before HS graduation

By Cris Belle
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — A local teen has earned a college degree days before her high school graduation.

Bay High School Senior Olivia Konschak already clenched her associate degree from Cuyahoga Community College ahead of walking the stage to grab hold of her high school diploma on Tuesday.

She accomplished this by enrolling in Bay High School’s College Credit Plus program, where high school students can dually earn high school and college credits toward their degrees.

Konschak is the school’s only 2022 graduate to achieve this.

She plans to enter the Baldwin Wallace University Honors Program with junior status this fall.

Her next steps are to earn a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science and a master’s in Dietetics to become
a registered dietician.

Konschak is graduating with honors from Bay High School. While at Tri-C, she graduated Magna Cum Laude, and was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa international collegiate honor society.

