Ottumwa, IA

Ottumwa honors veterans this Memorial Day

By Tasha Turner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTUMWA, Iowa — Many communities across the United States are honoring and remembering veterans this Memorial Day. One of those many communities was Ottumwa. Ottumwa residents gathered to honor fallen and current veterans...

Kirksville R-III School District employees recognized for military support

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two hard-working employees of the Kirksville R-III School District received special recognition Thursday among an audience of the students they work for. Kirksville Primary School Principal Diana Johnson and District Food Service Director Sue Barrett were recipients of the Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve's (ESGR) Patriot Award. This award recognizes supervisors, nominated by a Guardsman or Reservist, for support provided directly to the nominator. The recognition reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Axios Des Moines

Small Iowa town wages annexation war against Ankeny's expansion plans

Alleman — a small central Iowa city of around 450 people — wants to more than double its territory by annexing unincorporated land.Why it matters: Alleman Mayor Bob Kramme told Axios the move would help protect the town from Ankeny's rapid expansion efforts. Specifically, the unincorporated area Alleman wants to claim would prevent Ankeny from building an estimated 2,000 homes. Driving the news: Polk County supervisors on Monday rejected Alleman's request for support of its proposal to annex nearly 1,970 acres, an effort the city says has the consent of almost 81% of the area's landowners.Supervisors cited concerns that Alleman's...
KCRG.com

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Ottumwa’s Cobblestone Hotel & Suites

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for Ottumwa’s new Cobblestone Hotel & Suites. The ceremony, held at the Bridge View Center Parking Lot, 108 Church St, was forced inside due to rainy weather. It comes after The Ottumwa city council approved the development agreement between...
OTTUMWA, IA
Pen City Current

Three Ukrainian students headed to Maharishi – Empty Nest by Curt Swarm

Mariia, Olena and Sviatoslav (or Sviat, pronounced “Fiat”) were in a quandary. All three are excellent students and college bound, but because of the war, their lives are torn apart. Their fathers are off fighting, and their siblings and mothers are scattered all over, some in other countries. These are teenagers, mind you, but they realized they had to take charge. They went to niche.com and searched for schools. They knew they wanted to go to the United States where they would be safer (hopefully). They did not want the east or west coasts because they feared the coasts could be the target of Russian nuclear attacks. The Midwest should be safer. They found that Maharishi School in Fairfield is the top private school in Iowa, and in the top 6% in the U.S. Fairfield is a small town in the middle of nowhere, surely it would be safe. Another attraction for the three war-torn students is that Maharishi School practiced yoga Transcendental Meditation. One of the students’ mothers practiced yoga TM, and the students knew it would help them cope with the stress of their new life.
FAIRFIELD, IA
ktvo.com

Interactive map connects Missouri families to free summer meals

KIRKSVILLE, Missouri — School is out for the summer and that means food insecurity rates are at an all-time high. To help stop this trend, free meals are being served to children at hundreds of locations in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services put together an...
KICK AM 1530

One Iowa town is a Top 30 place in the Country to Raise a Family

When it comes to raising a family in one of the top 180 largest cities in the US, one city in Iowa stands above the rest of our area, and frankly...it's not very close. According to the 2022's Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family from WalletHub.com, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, among the best in the country, is ranked 28th out of the top 182 largest cities in the US. Cedar Rapids is ranked alongside other well know great communities like Omaha ranked 22nd, Lexington ranked 26th, and Charleston ranked 36th. In the article WalletHub says...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ktvo.com

Gov. Kim Reynolds endorses Iowa House District 25 candidate

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds made a stop in Ottumwa Friday, just four days ahead of the primary election. Constituents were able to hear Gov. Reynolds speak on several key topics such as inflation and education. In her stop, Reynolds announced she is endorsing Corwin Williams, a Republican,...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

1 dead in Mahaska County worksite accident

NEAR OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has died after getting pinned by a piece of construction equipment at a worksite in Mahaska County. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a worksite along Highway 92. The construction worker, 46-year-old Pablo Jesus Gomez-Garcia, was repairing a bridge when...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Iowa schools struggle to fill positions as educators leave the profession

DES MOINES, Iowa — Much like the rest of the country, Iowa school districts are seeing more teachers leave the profession than they have in the past few years. We do have a larger number than normal, of folks, who decided to leave the field of education," says Mike Beranek, the President of the Iowa State Education Association.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Holiday weekend accidents claim the lives of four Iowa motorcyclists

At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. A man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock. 56-year-old 56-year old Jay Douglas Thysen, of Elk Horn died at the scene. His passenger, 60-year-old Karen Dena Thysen, also of Elk Horn, was flown by helicopter to a Hospital in Des Moines.
bleedingheartland.com

Welcome to Iowa, land of entrapment

Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

More older Iowans now qualify for tax assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Older Iowans on a fixed income might be feeling the inflation pinch harder than most. This year, more of the state's seniors qualify for breaks when it comes to property taxes. A bill lawmakers passed expands eligibility for people 70 years and older. The deadline...
POLK COUNTY, IA
QuadCities.com

Iowa Businesses seek employees at IowaWORKS job fairs

IowaWORKS, has announced a series of hiring events for the week of May 30, virtually and in Muscatine, Iowa. Wednesday, June 1 – Home Base Iowa – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – This virtual Job Fair is an opportunity for veterans and their spouses to meet virtually with employers across the state about the wide variety of opportunities available.
MUSCATINE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Vilsack Promotes Use Of ‘Mass Timber’ In Visit To Iowa

(West Des Moines, IA) — U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says a central Iowa construction project shows the potential for a building material called mass timber. Its layers of wood, are compressed and nailed or glued together, so they can bear more weight. Vilsack says mass timber can be made from the smaller trees the U-S Forest Service plans to remove from millions of acres of federal land over the next decade. He visited the site of the Junction Development Catalyst in West Des Moines on Friday, a building for commercial and residential tenants that’s made of mass timber. The project received a nearly 250-thousand-dollar federal grant and construction should be completed this fall.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Gary David Davis, 81 of Kirksville, Mo., Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions

Gary David Davis, age 81 of Kirksville, MO passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Boone County Hospital in Columbia, MO with his family by his side. Gary was born on July 16, 1940, in Fulton, MO the son of Elizabeth Jane Davis. He was raised in Callaway County and attended the local schools there. Gary was united in marriage to Connie McKeehan on December 4, 1987. The couple made their home in Plymouth, IL and later moved to the family farm near Green Castle, MO before retiring in 2005 and moving to Kirksville, MO. Gary was an over-the-road truck driver for many years and enjoyed working at Car Mart for the past 7 years. He also loved being in the outdoors; gardening and watching the squirrels and other animals. Gary enjoyed camping and attending the Missouri State Fair. He was a member of the Hamilton Street Baptist Church in Kirksville, MO.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Heartland communities to receive over $4 million in block grant funds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) announced that it is awarding $41.2 million through its Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 (CDBG-CV) program to 41 communities around the state to help them prevent, prepare for and respond to the lasting effects of COVID-19. “As our state moves on from the COVID-19 crisis, we’re proud that Missourians stayed the course through its difficulties,” said Gov. Mike Parson. “The Community Development Block Grant program is helping Missouri communities invest in improvements to prepare for future challenges. By addressing key needs in infrastructure and public safety, these projects are building a stronger tomorrow and a more resilient Missouri.”
ktvo.com

Kirksville tournament fishing for more than fish

Kids showed up in bunches for the Kirksville fishing tournament on May 14 to display their skills and dreams on the water. Earlier this month at Jim Baker and John McConnell's fishing tournament, adults took to the water at 7 AM, but KTVO caught up with the newer fishermen headed out at 8:30 AM.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

New swimming dock installed at Thousand Hills State Park

NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — In 2019, more than $1.6 million worth of improvements were completed at Thousand Hills State Park near Kirksville. Those improvements included a new seawall and new boat docks. Since then the flow of fishers and swimmers at the park has been steady. There are now...

