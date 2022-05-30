Ottumwa honors veterans this Memorial Day

Mariia, Olena and Sviatoslav (or Sviat, pronounced “Fiat”) were in a quandary. All three are excellent students and college bound, but because of the war, their lives are torn apart. Their fathers are off fighting, and their siblings and mothers are scattered all over, some in other countries. These are teenagers, mind you, but they realized they had to take charge. They went to niche.com and searched for schools. They knew they wanted to go to the United States where they would be safer (hopefully). They did not want the east or west coasts because they feared the coasts could be the target of Russian nuclear attacks. The Midwest should be safer. They found that Maharishi School in Fairfield is the top private school in Iowa, and in the top 6% in the U.S. Fairfield is a small town in the middle of nowhere, surely it would be safe. Another attraction for the three war-torn students is that Maharishi School practiced yoga Transcendental Meditation. One of the students’ mothers practiced yoga TM, and the students knew it would help them cope with the stress of their new life.

