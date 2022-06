Mike Boynton’s home borough of Brooklyn has become a second home for the Cowboys the past few years, and they’ll head back in 2022. Oklahoma State will play Virginia Tech on Dec. 11 at the Barclay Center as part of the Hall of Fame Invitational, according to Jeff Goodman. The Cowboys are 3-1 in Brooklyn since Boynton took over.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO