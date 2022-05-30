Wabaunsee girls finish 2nd, win school's 1st state track trophy

WICHITA — For the first time in school history, Wabaunsee High found itself on the team podium at the end of a state track meet.

The Chargers, small in size though they were, put forth a massive result and came just three points shy of winning a state championship, instead settling for second and the school’s first top-3 finish in history.

“It’s really gratifying because it’s been a long road to get here,” Charger coach Roger Alderman said. “They’re just a great group of girls to work with.”

With what the Chargers had coming back from last season, Alderman thought the team could eclipse 40 team points, which would get them in the podium conversation. Once the season really got into gear and he was able to see his team in action, a 50-point performance did not seem out of the question.

Garden Plain, which walked away with first place in Class 2A, had nine athletes competing in 19 events. Third-place Stanton County featured one of the top distance runners in the state, Chesney Peterson, who won all four events she competed in, carrying her team to a third-place finish.

Five Wabaunsee athletes competed in 11 events. Each event medaled, including one individual state championship, two second-place finishes, one third-place finish and two fourth-place finishes.

“We always try to focus on running for PR’s,” Alderman said. “The places will come. Run your best races, jump your best jump and everything else will fall into line.”

Leading the way for Wabaunsee was senior star Lauren Schutter who’s world has changed massively over the past year.

This time last year, Schutter was Missouri Valley-bound after committing to play volleyball at Illinois State.

Then-Illinois State head coach Leah Johnson was hired away to Michigan State and, not long after, Johnson asked Schutter to come to East Lansing with her. After Schutter and her family recovered from the joy and initial shock of the offer, the Charger star delightfully accepted.

“This has been the craziest and most exciting year of my life,” Schutter said. “(After I was asked to go to Michigan State) my brother was jumping up and down, my family was running all round the living room, I was running all around the living room … It was just a really exciting moment and I’m just really thankful for (Johnson) as a coach and I knew that I wanted to go with her where ever she ended up going.”

One could see that same unfettered joy and enthusiasm burst through twice on Saturday. The first time came after Schutter won her second straight state title in the long jump, clinching the event on the second attempt and then holding on for dear life as Jackson Heights’ Kanyon Olberding inched closer and closer on the final four jumps.

“I’m just a little excited,” Schutter said. “This has been something that’s been a dream of mine, to repeat. And this year I got a much better jump, so I’m much more satisfied.”

The second was when she was celebrating with her teammates and coaches while holding the second-place plaque

Schutter ended the meet with three medals after finishing third in triple jump on Friday and coming up eighth in the 200 (29.53) at the very end of two long days in Wichita.

The seniors ends the season as Wabaunsee’s all time medal-winner.

“I think it’s really cool,” Schutter said. “It’s a big deal to me because we had that COVID-year when I was a sophomore. And to still go out and prove people wrong and keep winning events, it’s something I’ve been working for since I was in seventh-grade when I first went out for track.”

But, despite the state championship, Schutter may not have had the most impressive individual performance of the meet.

That distinction goes to freshman Payton Wurtz, who was the only area athlete to walk away from the meet with four individual medal-winning performances.

“She has the enthusiasm for the sport,” Alderman said. “She really came along during cross country and she finished second at state. And then thinking ahead we though maybe we could find three events for her. But as we went, she was willing to try anything. She qualified in four events. She wanted to, she was enthusiastic.”

The freshman finished second in the 3,200 and the 400 prelims on Friday, leading to a second-place performances in the 1,600 (5:19.24) and the 400 finals (1:01.11) on Saturday. She also finished fourth in the 800 after getting accidentally tripped up midway through.

It wasn’t just those two though, Rebekah Stuhlsatz walked away with her second medal on Saturday after finishing seventh in the 3,200 on Friday. She closed out the meet with a eighth-place finish in the 1,600 (5:48.54).

Senior hurdler Maddie Schurle improved her prelims time and placing significantly in the 100-meter hurdle finals, finishing fourth with a time of 16.14.

Jumper Sienna Jones finished eighth in the triple on Friday, rounding out the Chargers’ 11 medal winning performances.

“To have 11 events and to medal in every single one has to be pretty rare,” Alderman said. “All of those girls stepped up and those little points helped us creep up into the hunt.”