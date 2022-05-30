ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans mogul, Master P, announces the passing of his 29-year-old daughter

By Stacie Richard
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD) — Percy Miller, better known as, Master P, announced on Sunday that his 29-year-old daughter, Tytyana Miller, passed away.

The mogul released the statement on his Instagram saying that he appreciate all of the love and support during this time.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness and substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to take about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Comments / 24

Mr Nola
3d ago

Bruh...I'm so sorry to hear that P.....I lost my baby girl almost 2 years ago..stay strong big bruhdah...she would want you too..💔💔

Reply
4
Freda Clark
3d ago

I feel y'all pain I just loss my best friend ina car reck which was my grandson miss him so much I'll keep y'all in my prayers love you guy's 💞💞

Reply
2
