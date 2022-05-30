ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say

KLTV
 3 days ago

Several railroad intersections in downtown Jefferson are blocked after...

www.kltv.com

KLTV

Authorities release photo of person of interest in Longview Home Depot fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire investigators are seeking a person of interest in a fire at a Longview store. According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, the small fire happened at the garden center of the Longview Home Depot on Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m. Employees were able to extinguish the fire quickly with fire extinguishers.
KLTV

Longview police looking for suspects in shooting that left 2 wounded

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two people suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting incident that occurred on Ethel Street on Tuesday. According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, authorities are looking for the suspects in the incident. At about 9:26 p.m. Tuesday, LPD officers were called out...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview police report 14-year-old runaway located safe

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department says the runaway they were looking for has been found safe. According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, Riley Jones is a 14. She had last been seen wearing a black hoodie and all-black clothing, the Facebook post stated.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall man arrested for allegedly firing handgun in the air

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing a handgun in the air within Marshall city limits. On Tuesday, May 31, officers with the Marshall Police Department arrested Malik Singleton Foster, 24, of Marshall. Officers received several calls about gunshots in the area of the 1200 block of Elsie Street at […]
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Marshall man accused of using vehicle to push police car off road

Bullard’s Lady Panthers are in the state tournament for softball, and can’t wait to get their chance at playing for a state championship. KLTV's Jamey Boyum gets a walking tour of the new building from Longview Museum of Fine Arts Director of Design and Development Stacy Odom. Updated:...
MARSHALL, TX
CBS19

Longview police seeking missing 14-year-old girl

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen. According to the LPD, Riley Jones, 14, is considered a runaway. She stands 5'5, and has black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing all-black clothing. Police have released...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Carthage police arrest man in connection with fatal trailer park shooting

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A Carthage man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a trailer park shooting that left one person dead and another injured. According to a report by the Carthage Police Department, officers responded at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to a call of shots fired at Green Acres Trailer Park on South Shelby Street with two victims. Upon arrival, officers said they found a black male with two gunshot wounds on the east side of the park. The victim was able to speak giving a description of the vehicle involved. A second black male victim with gunshot wounds was located inside a nearby residence to the first victim. Officers attempted life saving measures and were assisted by arriving EMS but were unsuccessful in reviving the victim. The names of both victims are being withheld at this time. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, and both Constable Offices responded to the scene to assist.
CARTHAGE, TX
KSLA

Marshall man arrested for allegedly hitting police car, leaving the scene

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A man from Marshall has been arrested for his alleged role in a wreck involving a Marshall Police Department patrol unit. The Marshall Police Department says on May 27, officers arrested Jessie Turlington, 42, on charges of accident involving damage to a vehicle and accident involving injury. Officials say on May 24, a Marshall patrol car was hit and pushed off the road by a dark-colored sedan at Durrell Street and E Grand Avenue. Police say the driver left the scene.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

East Texas funeral homes assist with funerals for Uvalde shooting victims

East Texas agencies renew commitment to care for abused, neglected children. “Anytime we can take a child and make that child more comfortable, we don’t want a child to re-live these incidents. It’s critical for us to work with professionals,” says Marshall police chief Cliff Carrouth. Updated:...
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

East Texas Fugitive At Large

An East Texas man is being sought by law enforcement agencies throughout the area on several outstanding felony warrants including aggravated assault family violence, abandon/endangering a child, and parole violations. Twenty-eight-year-old Caimbrian Austin Walker is considered armed and dangerous. Gregg County deputies say Walker is active on Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram where he seeks out women to chat with and meet. Anyone with information should call 911.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Man arrested after patrol car is struck, officer injured

MARSHALL — Marshall police say a man has been arrested after an incident in which a patrol car was struck and an officer was hurt. According to a news release, on May 27, officers arrested Jessie Turlington, 42, of Marshall for an accident involving damage to a vehicle and accident involving injury. On the night of May 24, a Marshall Police patrol car was struck and pushed off the road by a dark sedan at Durrell St. and E. Grand Ave. The driver then left the scene. Authorities say the officer was taken to Marshall Christus Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Footage from the patrol car was shown on Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers, and police received a call about the car’s location. Subsequent investigation led to Turlington’s arrest and jailing.
MARSHALL, TX
kjas.com

Truck stolen from location near Kirbyville

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says deputies took a report on Monday regarding a stolen pickup truck. A press release stated that the silver 2019 Toyota Tacoma was stolen either Sunday night or Monday morning from a location on Farm to Market Road 82, west of Kirbyville. If you...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
KLTV

Overloaded extension cord believed to have caused Longview house fire Tuesday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department says a Tuesday afternoon fire was caused by an overloaded extension cord. Around 5:15 LFD responded to a call of a house fire on Eckman Street near Harrison Street in Longview. Firefighters cut a hole in the roof to vent heat and smoke. They conducted a search and found no one home.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler firefighters on scene of house fire on Butler Avenue

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Tyler. The call came in about 1:00 p.m. about a fire in the 1100 block of Butler Avenue. The fire was brought under control in about fifteen minutes. There were no injuries. The cause of the...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Judge sends former Hudson teacher to prison for relationship with student

East Texas funeral homes assist with funerals for Uvalde shooting victims. Paul Beaty said there are only two funeral homes in Uvalde, making it almost impossible to host multiple funerals a day without assistance. Beaty is part of the Texas Funeral Directors Association, which is offering assistance to the Uvalde funeral homes. Beaty is currently tasked with coordinating incoming resources, including hearses, personnel, and other needs.
UVALDE, TX
KLTV

East Texas police departments send officers to assist Uvalde police

UVALDE, Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texas police departments are answering a call for help from Uvalde. Last week, the Uvalde Police Department started requesting assistance as they work to handle all of their regular duties along with those brought on by the shooting. Among the departments who answered that call for help were at least two right here in East Texas.
UVALDE, TX
kjas.com

Motorcyclist injured in crash, ambulance arrived 43 minutes later

An Arkansas motorcyclist was injured in an early Tuesday evening crash. Meanwhile, the victim and Jasper Police had to wait 43 minutes for an Acadian EMS ambulance to arrive at the scene. It happened at 5:30 on Highway 96 in front of Brookshire Brothers. Ashley Maginot, who recently moved from...
JASPER, TX

