Clarksburg McDonald’s closing for remodel

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The McDonald’s in Clarksburg is closing temporarily starting Monday evening.

The store on West Pike Street will close at 7 p.m. on Memorial Day evening. It will reopen in July to show off the newly renovated store, although an official date has not been released.

Upon reopening, the McDonald’s location will have drawings, activities and special prices. A flyer posted on the building says, “LOTS of great things to come!!!”

Close by McDonald’s include the location on Emily Drive in Clarksburg and the one on WV 98 in Nutter Fort.

