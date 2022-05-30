ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBOY 12 News

Clarksburg McDonald’s closing for remodel

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fPtt0_0fuwqOv200

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The McDonald’s in Clarksburg is closing temporarily starting Monday evening.

The store on West Pike Street will close at 7 p.m. on Memorial Day evening. It will reopen in July to show off the newly renovated store, although an official date has not been released.

Upon reopening, the McDonald’s location will have drawings, activities and special prices. A flyer posted on the building says, “LOTS of great things to come!!!”

Close by McDonald’s include the location on Emily Drive in Clarksburg and the one on WV 98 in Nutter Fort.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Wonder Bar

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Wonder Bar in Clarksburg. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg shop owners concerned about potential traffic changes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some big changes may be coming to how people drive in downtown Clarksburg. 5′s John Blashke explains why. As of right now Main Street and Pike Street in Clarksburg are one-way streets, but the department of highways is considering making them into two-ways. First though...
WDTV

PCSO seeking information for breaking and entering at Fraley Motors

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Preston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information for a breaking and entering complaint that took place at Fraley Motors in Kingwood. The alleged incident took place on Saturday, May 28. The suspects forced entry and stole an undetermined amount of currency, officers said. Witnesses...
KINGWOOD, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remodel#Food Drink#Restaurants#Mcdonald#Nexstar Media Inc
WBOY 12 News

Attorney General’s mobile office aids community

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Attorney General’s office is set up in Charleston, but the mobile office made its way to Morgantown on Thursday, and it plans to visit other various locations throughout the month. Office of the Attorney General Consumer Representative and Compliance Specialist Pam Krushansky mentioned that the purpose of the mobile […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fire damages house in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A fire late Tuesday night in Grafton damaged a house. The fire was reported at 10:13 on West Washington St., according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center. According to the communications center, no injuries were reported in the fire. There is no word at this time on the fire’s cause or […]
GRAFTON, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg street to be named for Tommy Thomas Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Clarksburg will be naming a street in honor of former Clarksburg police officer and West Virginia boxing legend Thomas Franklin “Tommy” Thomas this week. The ceremony will be Friday, June 3 at 1:00 p.m. at the alley off of Boone St....
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Lowe’s gives State Police AED machines

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Lowe’s gave West Virginia State Police’s Morgantown Detachment seven automated external defibrillator machines on Wednesday morning. The West Virginia State Police and Lowe’s loss prevention team have worked extensively together for many years and the store asked if troopers needed these extra devices from which Lowe’s was not currently using. “It’s nice […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Detroit man drowns at ‘Party Rock’

UPDATE: 6/2/2022, 6:10 p.m. ARDEN, W.Va. – After emergency crews attempted to rescue an individual who had reportedly failed to surface after going into the Tygart Valley River, 18-year-old Tyreon Terrell Jackson Thompson of Detroit, Michigan was found deceased. It was said that he was visiting family in Clarksburg. He was found at around 9 […]
Lootpress

Weekend tire collection events set in West Virginia in June

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Four weekend tire collection events are being held around West Virginia in June. The Department of Environmental Protection said two events will be held June 4 at Lincoln County High School in Hamlin and at Leslie Equipment in the Webster County community of Cowen. There are other collections June 11 at the Kenton Meadows Warehouse in the Braxton County community of Gassaway and on June 18 at Erickson Field in Parkersburg.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Two taken to hospital after Kanawha City crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in the Kanawha City area of Charleston. Kanawha dispatch says that three vehicles were involved in an accident at the intersection of MacCorkle Ave. SE and 36th St. There is no word on the extent of any injuries at this time. This […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Water rescue underway in Arden

Arden, W.Va (WDTV) - A water rescue is underway in Barbour County at Party Rock, Barbour County Emergency Officials tell 5 News. Multiple agencies from Barbour, Harrison, Randolph, and Upshur counties are responding. This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

‘Mom, I cut him’: woman charged in Fairmont stabbing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged for allegedly stabbing a man in Fairmont. On May 31, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call of a personal injury at a residence on View Avenue in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint. When officers arrived at the home, they saw a man […]
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

Brooke County fire claims 2 lives

WELLSBURG, W.Va. — Two men died in a house fire in Brooke County Thursday morning. The blaze occurred at a house on Northview Road in Wellsburg. Authorities said the men weren’t able to make their way out of the burning home. Their remains were recovered about six hours after the fire started.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Bridge lanes to close for inspection

PARKERSBURG — Interstate 79, north and south, across the Big Sandy Bridges at milepost 29.41 will be subject to single-lane closures between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, June 6 and 7, for a bridge inspection. Flaggers personnel will be on W.Va. 29 to maintain two-way traffic....
WOWK 13 News

What’s that large flame in Institute?

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — If you’re driving down I-64 or on Route 25 in Institute, you may ask yourself: “what is that large flame going up into the sky?” According to the Kanawha County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s Twitter, work at the Institute Industrial Complex by US Methanol will cause a large, […]
INSTITUTE, WV
WBOY 12 News

Elkins expanding bulk item pick up

ELKINS, W.Va. — Citizens in Elkins can get rid of one large item a month with the new bulk pick up service from the Elkins Sanitation Department. Citizens must be residential customers in Elkins, and they can put out furniture, appliances and other bulk trash on the curb throughout the year, one item a month. […]
ELKINS, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy