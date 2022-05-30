‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Hetty Lange’s Team May Help Her With a Return to the Show

Following the 13th season finale of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” fans are now wondering if Linda Hunt’s Hetty Lange may help her with a return to the hit CBS series.

According to Express, Hunt’s Hetty Lange was last seen at the season 13 premiere of “NCIS: Los Angeles.” During that episode, Lange was returning to Syria for a secret mission. Seems fair, but showrunner R. Scott Gemmill previously stated that one of the key reasons for Hunt’s departure was mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep everyone safe,” Gemmill stated at the time. “And Linda is a little extra special in terms of how we have to look out for her.”

Gemmill also stated that Hunt was in at the beginning of “NCIS: Los Angeles’” recently aired season but then the writers had her disappear. “Her story continues. The plan is to follow that up next [season] with some reveal.”

Gemmill also hinted that Lange’s team may have to rescue her in order for her to make an appearance on the show. “Yes, I think we mentioned it early on, I think it was Killbride [Gerald McRaney], who was saying it, that she had an operation.”

Chris O’Donnell Talks Working Alongside Linda Hunt on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

In a previous interview with Studio 10, Chris O’Donnell opened up about working with Linda Hunt on the set of “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

“Some of the scenes with Linda Hunt…” the “NCIS: Los Angeles” star stated. “She’s such an amazing actress you don’t know what to expect. I read the script and I read the scene out loud, but she has such a way with the English language and the way words roll off her tongue that it’s never what I expect.”

Chris O’Donnell further stated that to be on the set with Linda Hunt face-to-face is an “exhilarating experience.

Linda Hunt also spoke to CBS News about working on the “NCIS: Los Angeles” set. “I do like it. I get a kick out of it!” Hunt stated. She also said that the cast teases her about her Oscar, but sweetly. “Well, you know that I’m the only one who has it. And would I bring it to work?”

She then spoke about her life growing up. “Everybody either wanted to take care of me or push me around, you know? I was teased a lot, sure I was, of course. Fourth grade, fifth grade, sixth grade, everybody was taking their spurts except me. I was not growing up.”

Also speaking about her first Broadway show, “Peter Pan” which made her feel at least a little bit taller. “It was bigger than life,” Hunt said about the musical. “And that in some sense, I longed to be bigger than life, because I wasn’t.”

In regards to what drew her to acting, Hunt added, “You know what I think it was about? That I could pretend to be anything.”