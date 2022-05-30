ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

At Least One Dead, Two Injured in Memorial Day Avalanche at Rocky Mountain National Park

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G58mS_0fuwpWhP00

A deadly rock fall and avalanche Monday morning led to multiple rescue and recovery operations in Rocky Mountain National Park.

With elevations ranging from 7,800 feet to over 14,000 feet above sea level, winter conditions vary greatly in the Rocky Mountains. At locations above 8,000 feet especially, winter can stretch well into late May or early June. And as with any extreme weather, accidents, injuries, and deaths can occur. Such was the case this Memorial Day morning for hikers in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Any serene, snow-covered slope can be beautiful one moment and deadly the next. Avalanches are common and occur regularly during the winter and early spring in Rocky Mountain National Park. And at 9 a.m. Monday morning, a combination of rock fall and avalanche were reported near Dreamweaver Couloir on Mt. Meeker.

Climbers recreating on Memorial Day witnessed the event, with multiple individuals becoming trapped or injured. According to the park, a female and two males were left incapacitated. The ages and hometowns of the three individuals are being withheld until family members are notified.

Location and severity of injuries of one of the males required Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members to request assistance from a Colorado National Guard helicopter.

Around 2 p.m., Buckley Air Force Base helicopter would extricate him via a hoist operation with winch operated cable. A brief weather window would allow Rocky Mountain Rescue to assist with the helicopter hoist operations. From there, the man would transfer to Upper Beaver Meadows. He would transfer to Northern Colorado Med Evac air ambulance and then Medical Center of the Rockies.

One Man Dead in Rocky Mountain National Park Memorial Day Avalanche

The female hiker suffered minor injuries and was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows at 4:15 p.m. From there, she would transfer by ground to further medical care. Rescue teams worked in terrain above 11,500 feet and at times experienced winter like weather conditions throughout the day.

The third individual, however, would not survive. At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Memorial Day, a deceased male was located by searchers using a RECCO device and probing in avalanche debris.

No further information is available at this time, as families are still being notified. Several agencies assisted Rocky Mountain National Park’s Search and Rescue team with this operation. Colorado Search and Rescue Association, Flight for Life, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Front Range Rescue Dogs, Colorado National Guard, and Med Evac would all assist.

If you’re planning a trip to the park during the next few weeks, you also need to be ready for winter conditions. Extra planning is key to a safe, successful winter adventure in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Rocky Mountain Avalanche Safety

  • Avoid skiing or snowshoeing in gullies, on unforested slopes and under snow cornices where avalanches could occur. Remember to look up when you are traveling at the base of steep, snow-covered terrain.
  • Open slopes of 30 to 45 degrees can load with dangerous masses of snow, easily triggered by backcountry skiers, snowshoers, hikers, or even wildlife.
  • Consider attending a formal avalanche training session before beginning your trip. Be aware of changing weather that may influence avalanche conditions. Remember, avalanche danger increases during and after snow storms as well as after heavy wind storms.
  • Always wear an electronic transceiver inside your jacket when traversing avalanche terrain and know how to use it.
  • If you become caught in an avalanche, make swimming motions and try to stay on top of the snow. Discard all equipment and try to remain calm. Carrying the following essential items will increase your group’s chances of surviving an avalanche: transceivers, portable shovels, and probes.

To learn about avalanche safety and backcountry forecasts, visit Rocky’s Avalanche Awareness webpage.

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

1 dead, multiple people rescued after avalanche in Colorado

A morning picture of Longs Peak and Mount Meeker shot across McIntosh Lake in Longmont Colorado in the middle of the winter. (GerardoBrucker/Getty Images) One man was killed and two other people were injured after winter weather conditions caused a rockfall and avalanche on Mount Meeker at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado on Sunday, May 29.
LONGMONT, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche Rescue#Avalanches#Rescue Team#Memorial Day#Accident#Mt Meeker#Colorado National Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Bison gores woman and tosses her 10 feet in the air after she approached it at Yellowstone National Park

A bison gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park. The bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, when the woman approached it on Monday, according to a park statement. She got within 10 feet (3 metres) before the animal gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air. The woman from Grove City, Ohio, sustained a puncture wound and other injuries. Park emergency medical providers responded and transported her via ambulance to a hospital in Idaho. Her condition was not immediately clear.Park officials say it’s the first reported...
Whiskey Riff

A Young Grizzly Bear Was Viciously Attacked By A Male Grizzly Courting His Mother At Yellowstone National Park

When you attend Yellowstone National Park, you’re all but guaranteed to see a number of breathtaking views, and witness some of the incredible wildlife roaming throughout the park. However, when you see the wildlife, keep in mind that it may not always be pleasant, as these Yellowstone tourists ran into a heartbreaking example of “survival of the fittest” this past Sunday. According to For The Win, a group of Yellowstone visitors witnessed a young male grizzly bear get viciously attacked by […] The post A Young Grizzly Bear Was Viciously Attacked By A Male Grizzly Courting His Mother At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Two people are killed and three more are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collide on Georgia river at the start of the Memorial Day weekend: Four people are rescued from the water

Two people have died and three others are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collided Saturday on a river in coastal Georgia at the start of the long holiday weekend, authorities said. Authorities said one of the boats was carrying six people and the other had three aboard when...
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Body of professional mountain guide Matthias Rimml found on slopes of Denali, North America's tallest peak

National park rangers in Alaska on Friday located the body of the year's first registered climber on North America's tallest peak. Because it's so early in the climbing season, Matthias Rimml, a 35-year-old professional mountain guide from Tirol, Austria, was alone on the upper part of Denali, a 20,310-foot mountain about 240 miles north of Anchorage. The climbing season usually runs from May through mid-July.
OutThere Colorado

Tree falls on man in Colorado, killing him

A recent death in Mesa County may serve as a reminder to proceed with caution when it comes to conducting yard work during windy days. According to a representative from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, an individual was killed when a tree landed on them last Wednesday. This accident occurred on a windy day while the person was cutting down a tree. While the wind may have been a factor, it was not determined to be the sole cause of the accident. ...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

467K+
Followers
50K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy