ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

One man in critical condition after shooting. Merced police investigating

By Madeline Shannon
Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 3 days ago

A man was in critical condition after a shooting late Sunday night, according to a Merced Police Department social media post.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of Primrose Avenue, on the east side of Merced, according to the MPD Facebook post. Multiple callers who reported the incident to police said an altercation broke out between two people before shots were fired, and a car was spotted leaving the scene.

The victim was lying on the ground outside with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Haygood at 209-385-6998 or haygoodc@cityofmerced.org .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merced, CA
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

Ana Meraz Dies in High-Speed Accident on East Mission Avenue [Merced County, CA]

Woman Pronounced Dead after High-Speed Crash near Highway 59. Around 11:29 p.m., Adrian Meraz failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 59 and Mission Avenue. As a result, the 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Meraz, collided with a southbound 2017 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Reynaldo Vasquez. Investigators say both vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

POLICE: Car flips in multi-vehicle collision in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – Investigators are looking into a collision involving multiple vehicles and possible DUI, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 8:45 p.m., officers say they responded to a collision involving multiple vehicles in the area of North Brawley and West San Jose avenues. When police arrived...
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Man Stabbed; Injuries Are Not Life Threatening

STOCKTON (CBS13) — One person was transported to a hospital after suffering injuries from a stabbing. According to a news release from the Stockton Police Department, on May 31, a 43-year-old man was approached by two suspects on the 2500 Block of East Fremont Street, Park District. The two suspects demanded that the victim hand over his property. One of the suspects stabbed the victim, and the other suspect punched him. The victim is expected to recover.
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Sergeant#Violent Crime#Merced Police Department#Mpd Facebook
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Crash on West Main Street in Stanislaus County

Officials in Stanislaus County reported a fatal pedestrian crash on West Main Street in the early morning of Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The incident took place shortly before 2:00 a.m. on West Main Street in the vicinity of Crows Landing Road and involved a Chrysler PT Cruiser. The Chrysler driver, a 41-year-old Winton resident, indicated that they were unable to spot the pedestrian on the road until it was too late.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
westsideconnect.com

Santa Nella man gunned down while walking with girlfriend

The Merced County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect believed to have gunned down a man in a Santa Nella RV park on Friday as he walked to get breakfast with his girlfriend. The deceased has been identified as Andrew May 27, of Santa Nella. The suspect, identified by the...
SANTA NELLA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
turlockcitynews.com

Two Arrested After Random Shots Fired in Busy Downtown

At about 1:36 am early Saturday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported weapon offense that had just occurred at the intersection of West Main Street and North Broadway, Turlock, after a subject in a vehicle had fired off random shots in the area and then fled.
TURLOCK, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Crash on Beverly Drive and Carpenter Road in Modesto

The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Beverly Drive in the Modesto area on the night of Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The incident took place shortly after 8:50 p.m. in the area of Carpenter Road and Beverly Drive, according to CHP traffic officers. Preliminary Information on the Motorcycle...
CBS Sacramento

4-Alarm Fire Burning At Modesto Salvation Army Building

MODESTO (CBS13) – The Salvation Army Family Thrift Store Donation Center in Modesto was the site of a four-alarm fire. Modesto Fire says crews arrived Thursday afternoon and found heavy flames coming from the single-story metal warehouse on McHenry Avenue. Northbound McHenry traffic was being diverted to Claribel Avenue while southbound McHenry was heavily congested. mod salvation army fire 1(credit: Modesto Fire Department)mod salvation army fire 2(credit: Modesto Fire Department)mod salvation army fire 3(credit: Modesto Fire Department) No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. The Modesto Fire Department said it received assistance from multiple other Stanislaus County agencies, as well as a strike team from San Joaquin County.
MODESTO, CA
Merced Sun Star

Merced Sun Star

Merced, CA
779
Followers
104
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy