One man in critical condition after shooting. Merced police investigating

A man was in critical condition after a shooting late Sunday night, according to a Merced Police Department social media post.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of Primrose Avenue, on the east side of Merced, according to the MPD Facebook post. Multiple callers who reported the incident to police said an altercation broke out between two people before shots were fired, and a car was spotted leaving the scene.

The victim was lying on the ground outside with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Haygood at 209-385-6998 or haygoodc@cityofmerced.org .