THE TERRIBLE TRIUMPH OF THOTH-AMON! For years, THOTH-AMON has attacked CONAN from afar…now, at last, they stand face-to-face on this cursed isle to enter into what may be their FINAL BATTLE! Will the showdown for the ages truly end the reign of Conan and his heirs? And—a glimpse into the never-before-revealed past of the Stygian wizard—from the boy worshipping Set to the sorcerer who will strike fear into the Hyborian Age with the utterance of the name THOTH-AMON!

COMICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO