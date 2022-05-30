ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Neil Warnock replies to Djed Spence – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49yD39_0fuwp9jB00
Sport

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 30.

Football

Neil Warnock’s reply to Djed Spence came with a health warning.

Andy Robertson had messages for Liverpool fans.

Robertson’s team-mates enjoyed Liverpool’s trophy parade.

Mark Noble said his thanks.

Stevenage tried to tempt a rock’n’roll star through the door.

Cricket

Congratulations to Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver!

Kevin Pietersen again called for reform of county cricket.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen was preparing to go under the knife.

Motorsport

Former F1 driver Marcus Ericsson celebrated his win in the Indy 500.

Sergio Perez was still celebrating his Monaco victory.

Lando Norris vowed to keep improving.

MMA

Conor McGregor enjoyed his day out in Monte Carlo.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Pietersen
Person
Katherine Brunt
Person
Mark Noble
Person
Neil Warnock
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Djed Spence
Person
Marcus Ericsson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Uk#Monaco
newschain

Jubilee balcony line-ups reveal key players on the royal stage

The royal family’s Jubilee appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony have long offered a fascinating insight into the shape and future of the monarchy. From the Queen’s Silver Jubilee to this year’s Platinum Jubilee, these line-ups send a striking message about the primary players on the royal stage.
U.K.
newschain

Families begin to bury children murdered in mass shooting at Texas school

The first two of 19 children murdered inside their Texas classrooms have been remembered at funeral visitations. The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was held at the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, directly across from Robb Elementary School where the children – plus two teachers – were shot to death last Tuesday by a lone teenage gunman.
TEXAS STATE
newschain

All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the site where a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal. All the bodies were flown to Kathmandu and taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where doctors are performing post-mortem examinations, Tara Air said in a statement. The bodies will be handed...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Prince Louis steals the show on Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony as he held his hands over his ears during the Platinum Jubilee flypast. The four-year-old royal chatted to his great-grandmother the Queen, known affectionately as “Gan Gan” to the Cambridge children, ahead of the aircraft spectacular. Louis displayed...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Queen seated in Windsor Castle for official Platinum Jubilee portrait

The official Platinum Jubilee portrait of the Queen has been unveiled to mark the start of the national celebrations of her milestone 70-year reign. The monarch, 96, looks contented and happy, photographed in her Windsor Castle home, sitting on a cushioned window seat, with the historic residence’s famous Round Tower visible in the distance.
U.K.
newschain

Statements from Depp and Heard following ruling in US lawsuit

Here are the full statements of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard following the conclusion of his multimillion-dollar US lawsuit against his former wife. “Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Close eye kept on Queen during busy Jubilee commitments

Royal aides will be keeping a close eye on the Queen to make sure she does not overdo it during the Jubilee weekend. The monarch has faced ongoing “episodic mobility problems”, stretching back to last autumn, and now uses a walking stick. Her royal physicians are also likely...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy