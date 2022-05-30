ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn boy, 15, reported missing: NYPD

By Aliza Chasan
 3 days ago

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teen from Brooklyn was reported missing on Sunday, police said.

Reginald Sanders, 15, was last seen at his Bradford Street home around 11 a.m., officials said. He left wearing a black camouflage coat, light blue jeans, black and white sneakers and a blue backpack.

Sanders is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He weighs around 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Police have asked for help finding the missing teen. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

