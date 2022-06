In this day and age, people seldom have the same person deliver their mail each day, let alone know the name of their mail carrier. That has not been the case for the slice of Oak Park that Reginald Love calls his postal route. Now that he is hanging up his mail sack, those who live along Love’s route are showering the beloved mail carrier with appreciation for his constant friendship and dependability.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO