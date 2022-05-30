Alabama: Dust devil formation caught on camera

FLORENCE, Ala. (CBS/REUTERS) – Eyewitness video showed a dust devil formation at the Veterans Park in Florence, Alabama, United States, on May 15.

The sand storm was formed during a youth baseball practice.

“(There was a) Tornado warning at Veterans Park, Florence… pretty cool stuff happens at baseball practice”, Courtney Mahan, who shot the video, told Reuters.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), dust devils are most frequent in the desert regions but can happen in forest areas.

