ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castlewood, SD

The Castlewood recovery fund is accepting applications

By Liz Ryan
q957.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO.com) — If your home or business received damage in the tornado that tore...

q957.com

Comments / 0

Related
q957.com

Sioux Falls’ fascination

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — What is Sioux Falls’ fascination with car washes?. KELO staff found 23 online: ten Silverstar with another soon opening off West 12th Street; four of the six Get-n-Go washes run 24 hours; and at least six other car washes around the city. One...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Safety is still a concern

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Whew! Yet another storm passed through. Safety is still a concern. Specifically, if you find a power line down without a flag to mark it, stay away and call 911. City of Sioux Falls’ website lists tips when using a chainsaw to turn those...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

City workers to the rescue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Park Department and Public Works Department have some pretty awesome heroes. While out cleaning up storm debris this week, a couple of baby owls were in need of rescuing. A team of forestry workers and a street department team did just that, they...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

SAM has you covered to vote in the primary election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — If you need a ride to vote early in the primary election, no worries!. Sioux Falls has you covered. SAM will be giving riders a free pass to stop at 5th and Minnesota on routes 6 and 8 now through Monday, June 6. Paratransit...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Castlewood, SD
q957.com

Sioux Falls police nab disorderly subject running in traffic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police were called to Cleveland Avenue yesterday for a disorderly subject reported to have been running in traffic and causing all sorts of disruptions. The department posted on social media, that he was taken without incident. The four-legged troublemaker was given a ride to the humane society.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
q957.com

Another SDANG F-16 goes off the runway at Joe Foss Field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Air National Guard says another one of their F-16 fighter jets went off the runway at Joe Foss Field in Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon. Medical personnel examined and released the pilot. The air guard did not give a reason for the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

It was a long weekend of stormy weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It was a long weekend of severe weather in the KELO Radio listening area over the Memorial Day Weekend. Sioux Falls and the surrounding area experienced storms Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. KELO.com News observed a southbound semi-tractor/trailer in the median Monday at about 6...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
q957.com

The Canaries have themes planned for their upcoming homestand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Canaries have three different theme nights this coming weekend during a homestand against the Cleburne (Texas) Railroaders. Friday, June 3 is AG NIGHT at The Birdcage! Free Fireworks after the game! Local country musician Danica Michaels will perform in the 3rd Base Beer Garden when the gates open at 6, with pregame Happy Hour beer specials! Country and ag entertainment all game long. Try the all-you-can-eat party deck for just $45! First pitch at 7:05 for the Sioux Falls Canaries the Cleburne Railroaders. For tickets, go to s-f-canaries-dot-com!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Tornado watches and warnings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Tornado season typically hits the Midwest by summer. This year was early. In view of our recent barrage of storms, how can we prepare for what may be yet to come?. Tornadoes come with little or no warning. Funnel clouds are not always visible...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Canaries’ three-home run effort not enough in loss to Chicago

ROSEMONT, Ill. (KELO.com) — Jabari Henry belted a pair of home runs and finished the game with five RBI while Ozzie Martinez added a three-run shot of his own, but it wasn’t enough as the Birds fell to Chicago 12-9 on Wednesday. The Dogs built an early 2-0...
CHICAGO, IL
q957.com

Birds’ bat go quiet late in loss to the Dogs

ROSEMONT, Ill. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Canaries raced out to a five-run lead midway through the third inning but would be held without a hit for the rest of the contest as Chicago rallied to win 7-6 on Tuesday. Angelo Altavilla opened the scoring in the second inning...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy