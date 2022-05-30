ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden honors U.S. service members who ‘risked all and gave all’ during Memorial Day remarks

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring remarks at Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 9

eric
3d ago

Don’t you wish he would have care this much about the soldiers he left to die in Afghanistan ?

Reply(1)
10
Related
AOL Corp

Biden honors veterans at Arlington National Cemetery

President Joe Biden vowed to remember and honor America's fallen service members in remarks at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday as part of a day of events commemorating veterans and their families. "If we forget what they sacrificed, what they made so that our nation might endure, strong, free and...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
CBS News

Biden honors fallen service members in Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery, saying they "chose a life of purpose"

President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, their spouses and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin honored America's service members who gave their lives at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. Monday marked the seventh anniversary of the death of Mr. Biden's son Beau, a veteran and former federal prosecutor who lost his battle with cancer in 2015.
WILMINGTON, DE
MilitaryTimes

Vietnam Medal of Honor Marine dies after decade-long battle with cancer

Medal of Honor recipient retired Marine Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley died Wednesday after a decade-long battle with cancer, according to the Marine Corps. Born Dec. 20, 1937, in Caledonia, Arkansas, Canley was 84 years old. He had enlisted in the Corps in 1953 and retired as a sergeant major in 1981, with three deployments to Vietnam.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
The Independent

Where did Memorial Day start and why do Americans celebrate it?

Americans are celebrating Memorial Day on Monday 30 May, in honour of those who have lost their lives serving in the US military.The holiday, which also marks the unofficial start to summer, is observed annually on the last Monday of May, with most Americans receiving the day off from work.The nation commemorates the holiday with a service at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, with the president typically laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.Across the country, people wear red poppies in tribute to the fallen soldiers and participate in parades. This is everything you need...
FESTIVAL
Missouri Independent

The forgotten history of Memorial Day grew up in aftermath of Civil War | Opinion

In the years following the bitter Civil War, a former Union general took a holiday originated by former Confederates and helped spread it across the entire country. The holiday was Memorial Day, an annual commemoration was born in the former Confederate States in 1866 and adopted by the United States in 1868. It is a […] The post The forgotten history of Memorial Day grew up in aftermath of Civil War | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

Toddler reunited with parents in U.S. after being left behind in Afghanistan in August

A two-year-old Afghan boy has been reunited with his parents in the U.S. after being stuck in Afghanistan for nine months, his father told NBC News. The parents of Hanzala Hadi had to leave their son behind during the chaos at Kabul airport in August as U.S. troops withdrew and the Taliban seized control of the country, NBC news previously reported. But the boy was then barred from flying out to join them because he did not have an Afghan passport, a requirement set by Qatar which oversees flights for all U.S.-bound Afghan refugees.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MilitaryTimes

Memorial Day: Honor the fallen by caring for those they leave behind

Memorial Day is one of the most sacred days of the year for our nation — and for me personally. As I reflect upon those our country has lost and those brave warriors whom I personally knew, I am reminded of the importance of not only honoring and remembering their service and sacrifice, but honoring them through action, by caring for the families they leave behind. This is not only the right thing to do, but it is also imperative for the preservation of our all-volunteer force and at the core of our character as a nation.
FESTIVAL
The Independent

Jon Stewart calls on US lawmakers to ‘do the right thing’ by US veterans while sending aid to Ukraine

Jon Stewart has called on US lawmakers to “do the right thing” by American veterans at a time when they are sending billions of dollars to help service members in Ukraine.The TV host and veteran advocate told The Independent on Saturday that all senators who voted to approve a $40bn aid package for Ukraine must now also vote to approve a package to give US veterans sick and dying from toxic exposure to burn pits access to the healthcare and disability benefits that they need.“Any senator that voted to send $40bn to Ukraine can stand up and do the...
MILITARY
NBC News

NBC News

373K+
Followers
46K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy