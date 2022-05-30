ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer Safety: Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue shares swim safety tips

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4 wants to keep you and your family safe this summer. Over the next few weeks, we have launched our Summer Safety series. This week, CBS4 spoke with Fort Lauderdale Ocean Rescue about swim safety.

Gio Serrano, acting chief of Ocean Rescue, said drowning is leading cause of death for young children. Serrano said tragedies like this can happen within minutes and it’s very silent.

“Most people think drownings going to be loud, and someone’s going to call for help. People that are drowning don’t have the capacity to call out for help because they’re trying to keep their airway or their mouth open and clear of water,” Serrano told CBS4.

Serrano said parents should always keep an eye on their children at the pool or beach. And if you’re at the beach, make sure you are swimming near a lifeguard.

Serrano gave some tips for parents in case of an emergency.

He said, “Depending on how deep the water is, backyard pool or shallow water, reach, always reach. Your first step should try to be to reach for them. Extend your hand out, reach with a pole or a broom – give them concise a short direction.”

Serrano said children in a time of need should turn on their back, call for help and kick towards a wall.

