ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Here's when Southern Oregonians can see the Air National Guard flyovers

By KTVL Staff
KTVL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern Oregon — The 142nd Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard will be conducting flyovers at Memorial Day events across Southern Oregon to pay tribute to fallen military members. Here's...

ktvl.com

Comments / 0

Related
beachconnection.net

Jubilant Juneteenth Festival Returns to S. Oregon Coast's Coos Bay

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – One part of the southern Oregon coast is about to whoop it up in style. (Coos Bay's Cape Arago Lighthouse, courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast) Coos Bay's Coos History Museum will be putting on the second annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 18 and 19, with a special talk held on June 14. It's going to be a great party with outstanding music, but also a chance to learn new things, watch some history happen, and honor a special day that memorializes the freeing of black slaves in the U.S.
COOS BAY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Crater Lake Resort

One of Oregon’s seven wonders is just down Highway 97 from Central Oregon. Crater Lake National Park is one of those bucket list destinations. And there’s a hidden gem that can be your basecamp for exploring Crater Lake. In the shadow of Crater Lake National Park sits the...
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Oregon National Guard Airmen Save Lives in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho – Two Idahoans are alive today thanks to the quick and skillful reaction of some of America’s most elite service members. After completing a day of small arms training, Airmen with the 125th Special Tactics Squadron (STS), Oregon Air National Guard, were in a convoy heading to Gowen Field, Idaho, May 15, 2022, when an accident unfolded in front of them.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Klamath Falls, OR
Eagle Point, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
City
Medford, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Eagle Point, OR
City
Roseburg, OR
beachconnection.net

Cape Kiwanda's Wilder Sides in Images: Killer Oregon Coast Sights

(Pacific City, Oregon) - Jutting out from the southern end of Pacific City, there's a comparatively small headland that is a land loaded with secrets and wowing finds. Its golden, wind-chiseled features are craggy and alien in many spots, giving way to one wild discovery after another. There's not just killer views on the north Oregon coast's Cape Kiwanda, there's an astounding array of shapes, colors and even sounds up here.(Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
PACIFIC CITY, OR
beachconnection.net

Messages In Arty Bottles Dropped on South Oregon Coast Bring Prizes

(Bandon, Oregon) – Ever dreamed of finding a message in a bottle along the Oregon coast? Ever imagined it might be worth something, to boot? (Bottle photos courtesy Bandon Chamber Visitors Center) One little town on the south Oregon coast is providing just that as of today, June 1....
BANDON, OR
opb.org

Indigenous farmer seeks solutions in drought-plagued Central Oregon

Your browser does not support the audio element. The pond is full again at Upingaksraq Spring Alaska Schreiner’s high desert farm. It’s a welcome sight for Schreiner, who owns Sakari Farms north of Bend. Last summer, as drought punished Central Oregon, Schreiner’s irrigation district stopped delivering water. She...
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Oregon#Memorial Day#Inclement Weather#Oregonians#Gold Beach
KTVZ

Lowest-earning counties in Oregon

Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons. English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons. USFWS Headquarters’ photostream // Wikimedia Commons. #17. Tillamook County. Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons. #16. Union County. Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons. #15. Wallowa County. Manuela Durson // Shutterstock. #14. Curry County.
OREGON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

New limits coming for Chinook fishing in Oregon over historically low numbers

Chinook salmon smolt are released from a liberation truck into an acclimation pond at Carver Park in Clackamas, Oregon. (Courtesy of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Due to years of drought and poor ocean conditions, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will restrict fishing for wild Chinook...
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Tuesday, 5/31 – Six KCSD Seniors Selected for Ford Family Foundation Scholarships; Fire Season Begins Tomorrow on Lands Protected by Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF)

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Southern Oregon agencies gearing up with added resources as fire season begins

Southern Oregon — Fire season in Southern Oregon officially begins on Wednesday, and fire agencies across the Rogue Valley are preparing. The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest district now has 26 fire engines staffed seven days a week, which is up from just three last year. That's in addition to extended dispatch hours and eight other supervisor and support positions, marking its largest increase in capacity in over twenty years.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 6/1 – Airplane Crashes Into The Rogue River Near Galice, Grants Pass Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at approximately 9:30 AM, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane that crashed into the Rogue River near Ennis Riffle. Deputies responded as well as personnel from Rural Metro Fire Department.
MEDFORD, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Fish for Free in Oregon This Weekend

Fishing is free in Oregon the first weekend in June on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5. Everyone can fish, clam and crab for free in Oregon those two days. The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife said no fishing/shellfish licenses or tags (including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement or Two-Rod Validation) are required those two days for either Oregon residents or nonresidents. It’s also free to park and camp at Oregon State Parks on Saturday, June 4.
OREGON STATE
theashlandchronicle.com

The Water Monitor for June 1, 2022

Hyatt Lake continues to fall (down to 14% from 16% on 5/23), while Howard Prairie is holding steady and Emigrant Lake continues to fill (up to 33% from 29% on 5/23). When asked about those trends, Talent Irrigation District Manager Wanda Derry explained, “Both Howard and Hyatt are being drawn down and the water is being put into Emigrant Lake, so that it is available for irrigation here in the valley, when the Board of Directors decide that we are going to start making water deliveries. Once we start, we will only have enough water to run for approximately 30 to 35 days this summer.”
ASHLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Opinion: Let's have ODOT toll everyone -- or no one

Oregon City resident: Clackamas County should be treated the same as residents of Portland, Salem and Eugene. ODOT is unwavering in its commitment to toll Oregon roads. In my previous articles, I've shared that ODOT wants the extra revenue, and they unashamedly acknowledge that a large portion of the collected tolls will be used to pay for administrative costs, third-party collection, mass transit systems, and pedestrian and bicycle paths.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy