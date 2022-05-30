ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

“19 Dead Kids, That’s On Your Hands”

By Reform Austin Staff
Reform Austin
Reform Austin
 3 days ago
After a long day at the National Rifle Association (not even a week after the mass school shooting at Uvalde), Senator Ted Cruz finished his evening at a sushi restaurant. He was interrupted by a Texan who confronted him over his stance on gun ownership. “Nineteen children died! That’s...

