The final few members of the 2022 class that aren't already in Tallahassee are primed to make their arrivals over the next few weeks. Tight end Jerrale Powers and offensive lineman Qae'Shon Sapp settled into their new homes within the last few days. Offensive lineman Jaylen Early is expected to be in town on Friday while fellow offensive line signee, Antavious Woody, has teased an enrollment date of June 20 on social media.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO