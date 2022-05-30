ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars

They're doing a Lego kit of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order droid BD-1

By Jonathan Bolding
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Lego)

Right, so you know the little robot that rides on your shoulder like a parrot in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (opens in new tab)? They're doing a big ol' Lego kit of it. It's pretty big! It stands "over 12.5 in. (31 cm) tall," which, and this is hilarious and I cannot make it up, the Lego website says makes a "Fun centerpiece for any room."

Either way, it's cute, with posable joints and a head that tilts about. There's also a transparent bit on the back of its head, which BD-1 uses to signal its emotions—like green for happy, or red for when you're running out of health.

True to its real job in the game, which is healing Cal when he's hurt, the BD-1 Lego kit has a compartment for a stim canister. Probably can't climb up ziplines, though. Probably.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a pretty big hit when it came out in 2019, and just a few days ago we learned that a sequel is coming in 2023: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (opens in new tab). Here's everything we know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. (opens in new tab)

The BD-1 Lego kit will sell for $100 in the US (opens in new tab), £90 in the UK (opens in new tab), and $160 in Australia (opens in new tab). It's available for pre-order and will ship starting from August 1, 2022. Get a closer look at what it's all about in the gallery below.

Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.

