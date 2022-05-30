ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

Memorial Day Parade returns to Ann Arbor’s Glacial Highlands neighborhood

By Ryan Sun
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Cheering people and happy faces were a common sight at Glacial Highlands first Memorial Day parade since 2019. President of Glacial Highlands...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Work on Ann Arbor’s first curbless street begins on Wednesday

ANN ARBOR – Work on the State Street Construction Project will kick off on Wednesday. The project by the city of Ann Arbor and the Downtown Development Authority will be conducted in two phases across the 2022 and 2023 construction seasons. The first phase will span from June 1...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Memorial Day#Veteran#Mi#Ward 2 City Council#Air Force
The Flint Journal

Genesee County to sell downtown Flint building to buyer with ties to Mott Foundation

FLINT, MI -- The county has agreed to sell a large office building in downtown Flint to a company with ties to the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. The county Board of Commissioners agreed on Wednesday, June 1, to sell the building at 601-605 N. Saginaw Street to SW3 Street Property, a limited liability company that lists its offices at the Mott Foundation headquarters and lists a Mott executive as its resident agent.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 new stores coming to The Village of Rochester Hills

Rochester Hills, Mich. – The Village of Rochester Hills is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a variety of newly signed leases. Most recently, Robert B. Aikens and Associates, owners of The Village of Rochester Hills, announced that American Eagle and Aerie will be joining their shopping center in time for back-to-school shopping.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
MLive

Spirits of Ann Arbor: This sangria is a signature taste of summer

Editor’s note: Ann Arbor has a legendary nightlife scene, a town that caters to a wide variety of experiences and tastes, from $3 pitchers of beer at Rick’s to craft cocktails at The Last Word. In this new feature, “Spirits of Ann Arbor,” MLive/The Ann Arbor News reporter Martin Slagter will explore all the drinks, both alcoholic and otherwise, Ann Arbor and surrounding areas like Ypsilanti have to offer. If you have a drink you’d like him to write about, email him at mslagter@mlive.com.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Ricewood opens second ‘real barbecue’ location in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR -- The air surrounding the Maple Village area of Ann Arbor is now filled with the aroma of barbecue thanks to brothers Gabe Golab and Frank Fejeran. What started with a food truck and a smoker has now turned into two Ricewood locations, the most recent opening at 245 N. Maple Road on the west side of Ann Arbor. The other site is in the York complex at 1928 Packard St.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor Huron celebrates 2022 grads at Eastern Michigan University

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor Huron Hight School students, parents, faculty and staff gathered Wednesday night to celebrate the class of 2022. The June 1 event was hosted at Eastern Michigan University’s George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti. Parents packed the stands of the basketball arena as close-ups of the student procession were displayed on the venue’s big TV screens.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Kick off Pride Month with these Ypsilanti events

YPSILANTI, MI -- Although Ypsi Pride is not taking place this year, a variety of drag shows, art exhibitions and other events are kicking off Pride Month the first week of June. Ypsilanti typically sees a broader festival in June, but organizing group Ypsi Pride announced in March it would...
1470 WFNT

Popular Restaurant in Ann Arbor Closes After 28 Years

After serving residents for the past 28 years, a popular restaurant in Ann arbor has closed its doors for good. We all to hate to see businesses closing their doors in Michigan but unfortunately, it happens all the time. The most recent victim was bd’s Mongolian Grill located in downtown Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Judge places longtime Wayne County commissioner back on the ballot

A longtime Wayne County commissioner is back on the August primary ballot after a judge ruled his campaign did not violate state campaign finance laws. Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett removed Commissioner Tim Killeen, D-Detroit, earlier this month after determining overdue campaign finance reports from nearly 10 years ago made him ineligible. Michigan law requires candidates be current on all campaign finance statements, fines and other filings when applying to run for office.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
ecurrent.com

420 Suite to open in downtown A2!

Cannabis-friendly lodging now available for those (21+) visiting downtown Ann Arbor. If a staycation in Ann Arbor in a cannabis-friendly suite sounds like your ideal getaway, you will be stoked to hear about New Standard’s recent collaboration with Airriva, a boutique Columbus-based lodging company. If you are 21+, you...
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
16K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy