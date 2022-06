“Let me tell you a story, about a movement that almost was …”. It only takes a few seconds. The first throb of bass, the palpitations of the 808s, the bars spoken through gold teeth. From the ears, it unfurls through the body: Your shoulders twitch, your head is buzzing, your knees want to dip. You are, for a few minutes, for a few verses, hooks and bridges, redolent with joy, with ecstasy, with the ability to do anything. And even when the song ends, your body remembers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO