MERLIN — No one was injured when a small aircraft crashed into the Rogue River near Ennis Riffle Campground on Galice Road around 9:30 on Tuesday, May 31. The 2002 VANS R-V-A plane's single-engine failed while flying over Hellgate Canyon. The pilot was able to make an emergency landing, safely gliding onto the Rogue River without any injuries. Both the pilot and the passenger safely climbed out of the aircraft.

MERLIN, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO