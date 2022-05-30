ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Kenner man dies in Ascension Parish crash

postsouth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana State Police Troop A reported a single-vehicle fatal crash on Hwy. 431 near Valentine Road in Ascension Parish. According to a news release, troopers responded to the crash shortly after 1:30 a.m. May 30. The crash has...

www.postsouth.com

houmatimes.com

Car crashes into Dominique’s Bistro on Main Street

At approximately 1:13pm on Thursday June 2, 2022, Houma Fire was dispatched to a vehicle which crashed into Dominique’s Bistro in the 8000 block of Main Street. Fire units arrived to find a single vehicle had crashed into a commercial building used as a restaurant, the single occupant of the vehicle had exited the vehicle and was uninjured. However, a couple of patrons inside the building did receive minor injuries as a result of the crash.
HOUMA, LA
L'Observateur

Unrestrained man killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

Hammond – On May 31, 2022, around 8:00 am, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near the weigh station in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 35-year-old Jaimie Wells of Rayne. The initial investigation revealed that Wells...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-12 After Colliding with Tractor-Trailer

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-12 After Colliding with Tractor-Trailer. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, around 8:00 a.m. on May 31, 2022, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near the weigh station in Tangipahoa Parish. Jaimie Wells, 35, of Rayne, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash. The initial investigation revealed that Wells was driving west on Interstate 12 in a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder. All at the same, a 2010 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was driving west on Interstate 12 ahead of the Nissan. Wells collided with the rear of the Peterbilt for unknown reasons. The collision caused the Nissan to flip over, and Wells was ejected from the vehicle.
RAYNE, LA
KNOE TV8

2nd ATV driver involved in incident that injured deputy arrested, says Plaquemines sheriff

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The driver of a second ATV that authorities say was involved in striking a deputy has been arrested, the Plaquemines sheriff said. Kody Blanchard, 18, of Marrero, was arrested Tuesday (May 31) night and is facing charges of reckless operation of an off-road vehicle, flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway, and no safety helmet, and other traffic violations.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
WDSU

He lost a leg in a texting-and-driving crash. Now a Jefferson Parish garbage worker is finding power in faith.

METAIRIE, La. — Patrick Kelly's week started on his usual garbage route. It will end in a hospital bed. But he's still smiling, happy to be alive. "You can walk into the hospital, see him smile, and you will fall in love with his teeth," Kelly's mother, Vera Kelly, told WDSU outside her son's hospital room at University Medical Center in New Orleans. "He has a lot to say about the God that saved him."
METAIRIE, LA
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
fox8live.com

Plaquemines Parish deputy seriously injured after being struck by ATV

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Plaquemines Parish deputy sheriff was seriously injured Tuesday (May 31) after being struck by a four-wheeled all-terrain vehicle he was attempting to stop for reckless driving, officials said. The deputy, a ranked 10-year veteran of the department, was rushed for hospital treatment in serious condition,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

JPSO: Unsupervised Child Started Fire In Harahan Walmart

Jefferson Parish deputies say an unsupervised child started the fire in the Harahan Walmart on Monday night. Detectives say a woman went to the store about 9 p.m. with a toddler and a girl aged between six and nine. The girl went to the bathroom alone, and surveillance video reportedly...
HARAHAN, LA
brproud.com

Dead person’s relatives arrested on identify theft charges

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after they were caught making unauthorized purchases from a deceased person’s bank account. The sheriff’s office says that they received identity theft and bank fraud complaints about the bank account of a recently deceased...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Officials identify Thibodaux man killed in boating incident over weekend

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A tragic boating incident resulted in a 52-year-old Thibodaux man’s death over Memorial Day Weekend, authorities say. Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) confirmed Monday that Christopher Martin was discovered deceased on Sunday afternoon in the waters of St. John the Baptist Parish’s Bayou Chevreuil.
THIBODAUX, LA

