ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Cherokee graduation: 'The home of future doctors, lawyers, veterans and world changers'

By By Allison F. Goley Staff Writer
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nQh1m_0fuwkaxY00

As Cherokee High School’s graduation began on Friday evening, graduate Holly Miller encouraged her fellow classmates to look around, reflect on their time in school, and appreciate all the familiar faces around them.

“Not only is Cherokee the home of the Chiefs, but it is the home of future doctors, lawyers, veterans and world changers,” she said.

Friday evening Cherokee graduated 238 on-campus students, as well as 18 from Hawkins Co. Virtual Academy, all of whom walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.

Addressing their classmates during Friday’s ceremony graduating seniors Jhase Kesterson and Henry Brooks reflected on the difficulties of navigating high school during a pandemic.

“Adversity is not something we have taken lightly as a class,” Kesterson said. “We have all had to struggle through it in our own way, but I hope you can look back at the person you have become over the last four years and look without regret. Be happy with the person you have molded yourself into.”

Brooks encouraged his fellow classmates to thank those who have played a part in ensuring the students’ safety and wellbeing as well as keeping them on track to graduate.

“Be proud of what you have achieved, but also appreciate everyone who has helped you do it,” he said. “Now is the time for celebration, but don’t let this be your peak. There are still plenty of things to accomplish in your life–new jobs, college degrees, starting families. Keep working hard and don’t quit. You have made it through some of the roughest years of high school in recent history, so you can make it through whatever else you face.”

Jennalee Williams said she wanted her speech to serve as a ‘thank you’ letter.

She noted that many school employees, such as the cafeteria and custodial staff, often go unnoticed or unappreciated, so she made sure to thank them by name.

She added, “Living in the presence of crises such as the global pandemic that has been around for at least two and a half years and tragedies as recent as what happened Tuesday in Uvalde Texas, I must say that I am glad to see so many of you here today. I am so thankful that I get to see all of your faces walk across the stage shortly. Some cannot say the same. I wish you all the best in life. I implore you to have fun and live life to its fullest whenever possible. I hope and pray for your safety in all things that you do.”

All photos by Allison Goley.

Visit the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com to see more photos from Friday’s Cherokee graduation ceremony.

Comments / 0

Related
avlwatchdog.org

An Open Letter to the Asheville Community

Hello, my name is Scott Carroll and today — June 1, 2022 — is my first official day as a reporter for The Asheville Watchdog. I would like to take this occasion to introduce myself, explain my role here, and ask for your help moving forward. My primary...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Student brought toy gun to Fletcher Elementary, school officials confirm

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A student recently brought a toy gun to school to show classmates, a spokesperson with Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) confirms. The Fletcher Elementary School student reportedly brought the toy gun to school in a backpack and took it out to show others while they were boarding buses after class.
FLETCHER, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hawkins County, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Hawkins County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Hawkins County, TN
Education
Sylva Herald

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Social Worker in Child Protective Services. This position investigates reports of child abuse and neglect and provides services to families where needs have been identified. Requires some availability after hours. The starting salary is $45,736.42, if fully qualified. Minimum qualifications include a four-year degree in a Human Service field. Preference will be given to applicants with a Master's or Bachelor's Degree in Social Work and/or experience providing Social Work services. Applicants should complete an application for Jackson County which is located at www.jcdss.org and submit it to the Jackson County Department of Social Services 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until June 10, 2022. 13-14e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
theonefeather.com

Cherokee Indian Fair now to be held at casino convention center

After deciding several weeks ago that the 2022 Cherokee Indian Fair would be held on the grounds of the old Cherokee Elementary School due to safety issues at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds, tribal officials of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) have had to switch venues again. The bulk of the Fair will now be held at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Convention Center, known as The Cherokee, with some events such as stickball being held at the Unity Field.
CHEROKEE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Cafeteria#College#Commencement Ceremony#Cherokee High School#Chiefs#Hawkins Co#Virtual Academy
my40.tv

Hendersonville leaders consider expanding where day centers for homeless can be built

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville City Council on Thursday, June 2, will consider expanding where day centers for folks experiencing homelessness can be built. Local architect Tamara Peacock, who is also a member of the city's planning board, is proposing changing the city's supplemental standards so that a day center may be adjacent to a residential district and/or residential use if a buffer is implemented. That buffer must consist of 25 feet of landscaped separation or 15 feet of separation with a vertical barrier of at least 6 feet in height. She's also proposing changing standards so that a parcel on which a day center is situated can be within 200 feet of a residential district if a buffer consisting of 25 feet of landscaped separation or 15 feet of separation with a vertical barrier of at least 6 feet in h.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Austin Robinson to be sentenced in child's death

Jerry Austin Robinson was sentenced for his role in the beating death of 3-year-old Tori Smith. VIDEO: 5 children found in vehicle in stable condition at hospital, police say. 'I loved her:' Husband of Food Network winner sentenced in 3-year-old's death. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jerry Austin Robinson was...
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
visitcherokeenc.com

Hear Stories from Cherokee Tellers at the Cherokee Bonfire

“It’s all about storytelling,” says organizer Daniel Tramper, who is also a cultural ambassador for the tribe, “and everyone is welcome to take a seat and listen.”. Storytellers at this free event share a mix of stories. You may hear traditional stories about animals or creation. Some storytellers share snapshots from their lives, and talk about growing up in Cherokee. Others delve into the history of the region, as well as places of interest. Some storytellers may share aspects of the Cherokee language, and talk about the different dialects of the region.
CHEROKEE, NC
my40.tv

Marion cuts ribbon on new emergency services headquarters

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Marion unveiled a new emergency services headquarters Thursday. The 27,000-square-foot facility replaces the EMS station, which was built in 1978 in downtown Marion. Among the attendees of the new building's ribbon-cutting ceremony were two cardiac arrest survivors. McDowell County Emergency Services Director...
MARION, NC
FOX Carolina

FBI, Homeland Security investigating source of threats sent to Upstate schools

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting Anderson School District One with multiple threats electronically sent to the school. The district said a number of Upstate schools have received a threatening message via fax. Within the district, Wren High School, Concrete Primary,...
Smoky Mountain News

Highlands’ ordinance perplexing and illogical

The ordinance recently passed by Highlands’ Town Council, on its face, clearly violates the law of the State of North Carolina. Below is an excerpt from the North Carolina Vacation Rental Act that was signed into law by Gov Cooper on July 1, 2019:. “… cities and counties are...
HIGHLANDS, NC
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
111
Followers
78
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy