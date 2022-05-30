Cherokee graduation: 'The home of future doctors, lawyers, veterans and world changers'

As Cherokee High School’s graduation began on Friday evening, graduate Holly Miller encouraged her fellow classmates to look around, reflect on their time in school, and appreciate all the familiar faces around them.

“Not only is Cherokee the home of the Chiefs, but it is the home of future doctors, lawyers, veterans and world changers,” she said.

Friday evening Cherokee graduated 238 on-campus students, as well as 18 from Hawkins Co. Virtual Academy, all of whom walked across the stage to receive their diplomas.

Addressing their classmates during Friday’s ceremony graduating seniors Jhase Kesterson and Henry Brooks reflected on the difficulties of navigating high school during a pandemic.

“Adversity is not something we have taken lightly as a class,” Kesterson said. “We have all had to struggle through it in our own way, but I hope you can look back at the person you have become over the last four years and look without regret. Be happy with the person you have molded yourself into.”

Brooks encouraged his fellow classmates to thank those who have played a part in ensuring the students’ safety and wellbeing as well as keeping them on track to graduate.

“Be proud of what you have achieved, but also appreciate everyone who has helped you do it,” he said. “Now is the time for celebration, but don’t let this be your peak. There are still plenty of things to accomplish in your life–new jobs, college degrees, starting families. Keep working hard and don’t quit. You have made it through some of the roughest years of high school in recent history, so you can make it through whatever else you face.”

Jennalee Williams said she wanted her speech to serve as a ‘thank you’ letter.

She noted that many school employees, such as the cafeteria and custodial staff, often go unnoticed or unappreciated, so she made sure to thank them by name.

She added, “Living in the presence of crises such as the global pandemic that has been around for at least two and a half years and tragedies as recent as what happened Tuesday in Uvalde Texas, I must say that I am glad to see so many of you here today. I am so thankful that I get to see all of your faces walk across the stage shortly. Some cannot say the same. I wish you all the best in life. I implore you to have fun and live life to its fullest whenever possible. I hope and pray for your safety in all things that you do.”

All photos by Allison Goley.

Visit the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com to see more photos from Friday’s Cherokee graduation ceremony.