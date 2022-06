Sebastian Vettel has suggested that it is best to “leave alone” Mick Schumacher after the Haas driver’s heavy crash at the Monaco Grand Prix.A tough campaign for Schumacher continued in Monte Carlo, with the 23-year-old clipping a barrier on entry to the Swimming Pool Section and fortunate to avoid serious injury after sliding into the wall.It was the German’s second major collision of the season, with his Haas again worryingly breaking in half in the incident.After a promising debut season last year, Schumacher is yet to score in 2022 and has not been able to consistently match the performance of...

