LAKE CHARLES— McNeese head women’s basketball coach Lynn Kennedy has announced the addition of Kiana Brown who will serve as an assistant coach on his staff. “We are excited that Kiana has accepted an assistant position with our team,” said head coach Lynn Kennedy. “She is a former player that knows our culture and system and understands what it takes to win championships. Kiana finished her high school career as the all-time best scorer in the state of Oregon and she went on to have an exceptional college career. I know she will have a major impact with our players on and off the court.”

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO