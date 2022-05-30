Ole Miss Selected to NCAA Coral Gables Regional

OXFORD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Ole Miss’ season lives on as the Rebels have received a bid to the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament as the No. 3 seed in the Coral Gables Regional.

The Rebels will be joined in the regional by No. 6 national seed Miami, two seed Arizona and four seed Canisius. The team will be making its fourth-straight NCAA Regional appearance. Ole Miss also earned a spot in the NCAA Coral Gables Regional in 2008, the Rebels’ last trip to Miami’s campus.

The Coral Gables Regional is paired with the Hattiesburg Regional, hosted by Southern Miss. The winner of the Hattiesburg Regional and Coral Gables Regional will meet in the Super Regionals. Should Southern Miss and Ole Miss advance, the Golden Eagles will have the right to host the Super Regional as the higher overall seed.

Ole Miss will open the regional against Arizona at 6:00 p.m. CT on Friday, June 3 on ESPNU. More information will be posted here when available.

The Regional is scheduled for June 3-6 at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Florida.

