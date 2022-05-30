ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Twins place Royce Lewis on IL

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pYu2m_0fuwjDok00

Just a day after being recalled from Triple-A St. Paul, Minnesota Twins infielder Royce Lewis was placed on the injured list on Monday due to a bone bruise on his right knee.

In Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Royals, Lewis was playing center field in the majors for the first time but was injured when he collided with the wall while making a catch in the third inning. He initially stayed in the contest but was removed after the inning.

After the 7-3 win over the Royals, Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said of Lewis, “He got jarred pretty good. Great play. … He crashes in there. His upper body hit, his shoulder hit, his hip hit but he did feel some knee pain.”

Lewis, 22, made his major league debut on May 6 and played in 11 games, hitting .308 with four doubles, two home runs, five RBIs and five runs before being sent down on May 18.

He went 0 for 1 on Sunday to drop his average to .300.

Lewis was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 MLB Draft and is the top-rated prospect in the Twins’ system. In 34 games at St. Paul this season, he’s hitting .313 with 30 runs, 12 doubles, five homers, 14 RBIs and 12 steals.

In a corresponding move, the Twins recalled infielder Jose Miranda from St. Paul. He was sent to Triple-A on Sunday to make room for Lewis on the roster. Miranda, 23, played in 19 games for the Twins, hitting .164 with four runs, five doubles, one home run and five RBIs.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-All-Star pitcher announces retirement

Former MLB All-Star pitcher JA Happ has officially called it a career. In an appearance on “The Heart Strong Podcast” with Jessica Lindberg this week, Happ said he spent “pretty much the whole winter” pondering whether he wanted to play in 2022. He said he watched Opening Day on TV to see what both he and his wife felt. They felt “anxiety,” which he took a sign that it was time to retire.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Makes 'Worst Call Of The Season'

During this Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers, home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt made arguably the worst call of the 2022 season. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Wendelstedt called Tigers catcher Eric Haase out on strikes. However, the 3-2 pitch wasn't anywhere close to the strike zone.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd At MLB Game On Wednesday

The Oakland Athletics didn't have much of a home-field advantage for this Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Prior to the start of the game, a photo of the crowd in Oakland was taken. That image then made its way over to social media. The Athletics announced that 5,189 fans...
OAKLAND, CA
FanSided

3 Red Sox players who won’t be on the roster July 1

Boston Red Sox fans shouldn’t get attached to these three players because they will be off the roster by July 1. The Boston Red Sox are like Frankenstein’s monster; alive! Their rough start seems to have been put in the past as the club roars up the standings and the MLB Power Rankings. They are a credible ball club now with a chance to become this year’s version of the 2019 Washington Nationals.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To 'Worst Strike Call Of The Season'

Earlier this afternoon, home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt made arguably the worst call of the 2022 season. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Wendelstedt called Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase out on strikes. Minnesota Twins pitcher Devin Smeltzer delivered a 3-2 pitch that crossed the plate below Haase's knees.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kody Clemens
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Royce Lewis
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Jeter reveals toughest pitcher he ever faced

Derek Jeter didn’t struggle against too many pitcher during his Hall of Fame career, but one pitcher seemed to have his number over everyone else. Jeter hosted a Q&A on his Instagram story Tuesday, and was asked to name the toughest pitcher he’s ever had to hit against.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Mets fan makes dangerous catch of the year on home run

A New York Mets fan made a catch that can simultaneously be described as fantastic and terrifying all in one. In the first inning of Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals, New York’s Starling Marte launched a home run to straightaway centerfield, landing on the black hitter’s backdrop at Citi Field. After it landed, the ball bounced toward the fans. One reached over and grabbed the ball — while holding his child.
MLB
The Spun

8-Time MLB All-Star Infielder Expected To Be Released

Robinson Cano's brief stop with the San Diego Padres is expected to end. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Padres are expected to ask Cano to accept a minor-league option on Thursday. The 39-year-old second baseman would likely decline, making him a free agent a month after getting cut by the New York Mets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Triple A St Paul#The Kansas City Royals#Cubs
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Jeter surprises sports fans with big decision

Derek Jeter resisted joining social media for years, but the Hall of Famer has finally given in. Jeter, who describes himself in his bio as a “sleep-deprived father to three amazing girls,” joined Twitter on Tuesday morning. His first tweet was a hilarious response to a comment someone made back in 2014 about him not being on Twitter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets drop encouraging Jacob deGrom update ahead of West Coast road trip

The New York Mets are preparing to head out West for an extended road trip to start off the month of June. While fans won’t be seeing the team in Queens for a couple of weeks, Buck Showalter dropped some encouraging news that will have supporters fired up for what’s to come. According to Joe Pantorno, Buck Showalter indicated that ace Jacob deGrom would be joining the Mets out West for their upcoming road trip, indicating that a potential return could be in the cards for the superstar starting pitcher in the near future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy