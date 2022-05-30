Twins place Royce Lewis on IL

Just a day after being recalled from Triple-A St. Paul, Minnesota Twins infielder Royce Lewis was placed on the injured list on Monday due to a bone bruise on his right knee.

In Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Royals, Lewis was playing center field in the majors for the first time but was injured when he collided with the wall while making a catch in the third inning. He initially stayed in the contest but was removed after the inning.

After the 7-3 win over the Royals, Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said of Lewis, “He got jarred pretty good. Great play. … He crashes in there. His upper body hit, his shoulder hit, his hip hit but he did feel some knee pain.”

Lewis, 22, made his major league debut on May 6 and played in 11 games, hitting .308 with four doubles, two home runs, five RBIs and five runs before being sent down on May 18.

He went 0 for 1 on Sunday to drop his average to .300.

Lewis was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 MLB Draft and is the top-rated prospect in the Twins’ system. In 34 games at St. Paul this season, he’s hitting .313 with 30 runs, 12 doubles, five homers, 14 RBIs and 12 steals.

In a corresponding move, the Twins recalled infielder Jose Miranda from St. Paul. He was sent to Triple-A on Sunday to make room for Lewis on the roster. Miranda, 23, played in 19 games for the Twins, hitting .164 with four runs, five doubles, one home run and five RBIs.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: