Rams Final Piece to Offseason Puzzle?

By Timm Hamm
 3 days ago

Will the Rams re-sign OBJ or look elsewhere to round-out their wide receiver room?

The NFL Draft is done and most of the big-name free agents have found their homes for next season. But not all.

There is still a lot of work to be done for each team before the Sept. 8 kick-off of the 2022 NFL season .

NFL.com recently identified the top remaining priority for every NFC team, and the Rams might still have a big name to target.

Says the report:

Odell Beckham Jr and Von Miller

Odell Beckham Jr

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Odell Beckham Jr

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

L.A. Rams Top Priority: Bring back OBJ

Odell Beckham Jr.'s comfort in a Rams uniform grew with each passing tilt. Especially in the playoffs, as the wideout amassed a 21/288/2 line in three-plus games before tearing up his knee in the Super Bowl. He looked unstoppable in that bout before the injury and simply fits this incarnation of the Rams. The Allen Robinson signing lowers the need for Beckham's services, but rolling into the NFC West with a foursome of Robinson, Beckham, Van Jefferson and the mighty Cooper Kupp would keep L.A. humming. Will GM Les Snead decide to sign him before the Saints come calling?

Beckham Jr. was clearly a part of the recipe for Super Bowl success last season for the Rams. After what can only be described as "troubled" stays with the Giants and Browns, Beckham Jr. seemed to have found a home with the Rams and was an integral piece in their run to a championship.

Odell Beckham Jr

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr

Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) warms up before play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately, Beckham Jr. won't be available for the start of the season, and that may be partially to blame for him still being available. He's expected to recover fully from the ACL tear he suffered in the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals , so the question remains: when he's ready to take the field again, will it be in a Rams uniform?

