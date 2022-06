LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer was recently arrested. Police say On May 19, LVMPD Detective Colin Snyder got into an altercation over driving in a neighborhood near North Buffalo Drive and Regatta Drive. After the initial interaction, Snyder drove his privately owned vehicle to his residence and returned in his assigned unmarked police vehicle to the citizen’s location. The situation further escalated, and Snyder drew his firearm on the citizen.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 7 HOURS AGO