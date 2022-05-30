ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art Hill Film Series returns to Forest Park in July

By Kevin S. Held
 3 days ago
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Art Museum’s annual summer outdoor film series returns to Forest Park in July with four sports movies in celebration of an upcoming exhibit. The Art Hill Film Series...

FOX2Now

Fairground Park’s Safe Summer Launch starts Friday

ST. LOUIS – Kids and their families can join the Safe Summer Launch and Camp Sun Splash at Fairground Park in north St. Louis. Torchbearers 2 and the Zeta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. will lead the launch on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4. Families can also sign up for the camp which offers meals, swimming, and field trips at no cost to residents. A long list of organizations will help families with a safe place for their kids to spend the summer, amid worries of accidental injuries and gun violence spiking every summer.
FOX2Now

Job Seekers Garden Club of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Co-owner of Viviano’s Festa Italiano Michael Viviano, shared who his most successful hiring candidates are. Master Chef Ivan Turrabiates set the bar in the kitchen. Amber Webb of Amber Webb Coaching LLC previewed the full day of networking for job seekers. Job Seekers’ Garden Club of St. Louis, RockIt Careers, Viviano’s, and RAD Networking Group sponsored the event.
FOX2Now

Busy summer for St. Louis Area Museums

ST. LOUIS – Kirkwood Magic House and MADE in north St. Louis will be busy during the summer. Director of Museum Marketing Derrick Docket listed the big ways kids can explore their imaginations at Sandcastle Beach, TapeScape, and Bubblepalooza. The Magic House is a Blue Star Museum and offers free admission to active military personnel and their families through Labor Day 2022.
saucemagazine.com

11 food events to check out in St. Louis this month

June 3 to 4 – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Main Street, Collinsville, internationalhorseradishfestival.com. Come for the bloody mary contest, stay for the local food and horseradish root toss. There are also local craft vendors; a new kids area in the city hall parking lot; a car show on Saturday; live entertainment; cornhole at Old Herald Brewery & Distillery and more. This is a great family-friendly festival celebrating the Horseradish Capital of the World. Free admission.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Bonnie Raitt to play The Fabulous Fox Theatre this summer

ST. LOUIS – After more than five decades in the spotlight, singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt shows no signs of slowing down. The 12-time Grammy winner is about to embark on a cross-country tour for her recently-released album, “Just Like That…”, and will be visiting St. Louis later this summer.
FOX2Now

Steve Azar to headline concert at The Factory

ST. LOUIS – Steve Azar, is the headliner at the Chesterfield benefit concert next month at The Factory. Azar is an American country singer and songwriter who has had singles like “I Never Stopped Loving You” and “Someday” chart on the Billboard Hot Country Songs. CEO of Lafayette Industries, Rob Libera talks about the fundraiser.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: May 2022

May saw a flurry of activity in the St. Louis restaurant scene, with the city proper getting the majority of the action on the plus side of the column. Many were new concepts from established names in the business. In Benton Park, two new offshoots of beloved favorites opened their doors; Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas from the family behind Dogtown's Chuy Arzola's and Station No. 3 from Frida's and Diego's restaurateurs Natasha Kwan and Rick Roloff both welcomed their first guests this month. Similarly, the owners of Buenos Aires Cafe added Fariñas Kitchen + Bar to the Downtown restaurant landscape, while Michael and Tara Gallina and Aaron Martinez launched Taqueria Morita on the grounds of their venerated Cortex eatery, Vicia. And in just 27 days, Natasha Bahrami, Michael Fricker and Matt Wynn transformed the beloved mainstay Cafe Natasha's into Salve Osteria, a harvest -centric restaurant designed to compliment the adjacent Gin Room.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

STL High school dancer continues to chase his dream

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Junior, soon to be senior, Jayden Brown is a sight to see and hear. Brown has been dancing since he was four years old. He is a standout student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in the SLPS District. “What I can say...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

These 5 classics restaurants across St. Louis are getting a second life, thanks to some retooling

As any restaurant owner will tell you, it’s extremely difficult to keep the business afloat. Even successful restaurants run on razor-thin margins, and an unforeseen issue – like a global pandemic – may mean the end. Yet against all odds, St. Louis is home to several spots that have lasted upward of 80 years, like The Tenderloin Room, with a reputation to match. In the same spirit, local entrepreneurs are also reimagining their favorite longtime spots, such as The Parkmoor Drive-In, for a new generation of diners. Here, learn how local restaurateurs are ensuring these five beloved spots stay relevant for years to come.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

University set to host Juneteenth celebration

ST. LOUIS – Juneteenth celebrations are ramping up and Harris-Stowe State University is hosting the second annual Show Me Juneteenth STL later this month. Marshelle “Ms. Woody” Woodland, the founder of the event, and DJ Larry Shepard explained more. Click here for more information. By submitting your...
stljewishlight.org

St. Louis Jewish patrons bid goodbye to beloved Bob’s Seafood

Howard Neuman walked out of Bob’s Seafood last Thursday morning with a sack of fresh fish and sighed. An hour earlier, Bob’s announced on Facebook that it would close for good on June 4. “I was really upset to hear they were closing,” Neuman said. “I’ve been coming...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri business brings the farm to the front door

ST. LOUIS – The concept of market wagoning is literally bringing the farm to the front door. Established in the middle of the pandemic, more than 55 food producers in the St. Louis area benefit from the food delivery service. Co-owner of Nature’s Plow Julie Deering shared how the business is working out.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Illinois music star helps with state tradition

ST. LOUIS – Centerville, Illinois native and country music star Michael B. Whit will help celebrate the Enjoy Illinois 300 this weekend. It is now sold out. The race will take off at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. However, music fans can party at two venues for...
MADISON, IL
St. Louis American

'It takes a village'

“Imagine a kid living in 63107 living in a drug-infested neighborhood, who hears gunshots and ambulance and police sirens outside their windows every day. They’re at home eating a tuna fish, peanut butter, or an air sandwich because the mother doesn’t have food stamps. Now, what do you think happens to this child who has a pack of homework that they can’t figure out on an empty stomach while being traumatized?”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

STL Toasted, St. Louis' First Toasted Ravioli Restaurant, Is Now Open

Ever since he announced that he and his wife, Brittany Abernathy, were opening a restaurant dedicated to toasted ravioli, Matthew Fuller has received a number of messages to his social media accounts. Most reach out to offer support and words of encouragement for bringing to life such a fun homage to the region's signature savory dish. Some, however, wonder if he's been listening in on their conversations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Review: St. Louis' The Kitchen Perfects Chinese, Vietnamese and Thai Standbys

The kitchen is the heart of the home. It is where the family congregates, investigating dishes being cooked and sharing the day's events. Where secret ingredients are divulged and beloved recipes are passed down. It is where we nourish our souls and our relationships, creating meals and memories. With only four tables and an order counter, the constant bustle of customers and orders steadily flowing in and out of its doors, the restaurant that sisters Mary Nguyen and Kristin Liu have created maintains a similar vibe to that of the idyllic home kitchen. Naming that restaurant the Kitchen (14065 New Halls Ferry Road, 314-831-9292) couldn't have been more natural.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

